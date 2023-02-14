Michael Rosen unveiled as patron for charity supporting children with long Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Rosen unveiled as patron for charity supporting children with long Covid

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 8.53pm
Michael Rosen (Ian West/PA)
Michael Rosen (Ian West/PA)

Michael Rosen has been announced as the first patron of Long Covid Kids, a charity supporting children and young people suffering from long Covid.

The 76-year-old author and poet contracted Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent 40 days in a medically-induced coma – subsequently losing his sight in one eye and hearing in one ear as a result of microbleeds.

Rosen, who served as Children’s Laureate from 2007 to 2009, has become a patron of the charity, which was founded in October 2020 and works to advocate for families, children and young people suffering from, or affected by, long Covid.

Michael Rosen and Long Covid Kids founder Sammie Mcfarland (Long Covid Kids/PA)

Long Covid Kids is currently supporting a reported 11,000 families and the charity says its vision is “to achieve recognition, support and recovery for long Covid and related illnesses in children and young people,” with a mission “to increase understanding, aid early diagnosis and improve response and intervention” to the long-term impacts of Covid on children.

Following his own experience with the illness, which the NHS says it is still studying in order to attempt to gain a better understanding of its long-term effects, Rosen has publicly urged for better pay for nurses and supported the nurses’ strikes.

The most common long Covid symptoms include extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, loss of smell and muscle aches, according to the NHS.

Speaking about his new role as patron, Rosen said: “The pandemic came. The pandemic went. In fact, now, all over the country people are trying to handle the consequences.

“For some it’s bereavement. For others, perhaps the least visible, are the children who’ve been damaged by Covid, who are struggling to find their way back to fitness, overcoming huge difficulties to do with exhaustion, weakness, loss of mobility, damage to organs while their parents and carers do all they can to help.

“Long Covid Kids is doing all that it can to bang the drum for these youngsters, supporting them and those who support the youngsters.

“I’m proud to be a patron of Long Covid Kids.”

While the charity’s founder Sammie Mcfarland said: “We are more than delighted to welcome Michael as a champion of Long Covid Kids and as our inaugural patron.

“His resilience and fighting spirit during the past few years has made him a national treasure and serves as a wonderful inspiration to us all.

“The Long Covid Kids family look forward to working with him to raise awareness of long Covid in the young, for many years to come.”

Rosen’s involvement in the charity comes shortly after the publication of his most recent book Getting Better.

In the book, Rosen reflects on survival and learning to find joy again after dealing with a number of life-changing events including grieving the loss of his son Eddie, who died from septicaemia after contracting meningitis at the age of 18, living with a debilitating chronic illness, and facing the prospect of death during his time in hospital.

