Casa Amor continues to cause carnage with the return of Raunchy Races challenge

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 10.35pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

The return of Love Island’s Casa Amor has continued to cause carnage after the main villa and Casa Amor took on the Raunchy Races challenge.

Tuesday evening’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show saw a number of contestants grow closer to new bombshells after competing in a series of challenges including getting into different sexual positions.

Olivia Hawkins, who has previously been coupled up with Kai Fagan, “christened” the kitchen in Casa Amor after sharing a kiss with male bombshell Maxwell Samuda.

After 23-year-old finance student Maxwell admitted he was disappointed 27-year-old actress and ring girl Olivia failed to kiss him in the Raunchy Races challenge, the pair then slipped off to the kitchen, out of sight of their fellow islanders.

Olivia said: “I’m definitely here for myself.”

To which Maxwell replied: “So would it be alright if I kissed you?”

After the pair shared a romantic kiss, Olivia said in the beach hut: “I guess you could say I have christened the kitchen.”

Following her kiss with Maxwell, Olivia told the girls: “It was a nice kiss… I went for it and I didn’t expect that to happen at all.”

Tanya Manhenga, who has been coupled up with Shaq Muhammad since the series began, responded: “Olivia I’m actually happy for you, you went for it and it felt natural.”

Claudia Fogarty added: “You’ve given the rest of us a kick up the arse.”

Over in the main villa, Will Young wasted no time in getting to know bombshell Layla Al-Momani despite having been coupled up with Jessie Wynter for more than two weeks.

After admitting to 28-year-old brand managing director Layla: “You could turn my head,” Layla said: “You make me a little bit nervous.”

Later in the evening, the pair grew closer on the villa’s balcony as farmer and TikTok star Will, 23, said: “I think you do bring out a cheeky side in me… I feel like I gravitate towards you a bit,” to which Layla agreed.

Will then asked: “Shall we have a little kiss now?” after which the pair agreed to share a bed.

Unaware of Will’s antics in the main villa, 26-year-old personal trainer and influencer Jessie confided in bombshell Frankie Davey.

Jessie said: “Will and I have been going really well and we haven’t had any hiccups or anything.”

She later added: “I feel like he’s given me no reason not to trust him.”

Back in Casa Amor, Casey O’Gorman asked Will how he felt following his kiss with Layla, after which Will admitted he felt “a little bit guilty”.

Recruitment consultant Casey, 26, who had previously shared a kiss with Sanam Harrinanan and later agreed to share a bed with Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, asked: “Do you regret it?”

To which Will said: “Yes and no. The way it’s made me feel, I think it just reiterates how much I like Jessie.”

Speaking in the beach hut, Will added: “I feel like a bit of a dog that’s been let off its leash.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

