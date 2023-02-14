JK Rowling says she ‘never set out to upset anyone’ over transgender views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

JK Rowling says she ‘never set out to upset anyone’ over transgender views

By Press Association
February 14 2023, 11.37pm
JK Rowling has said ‘I never set out to upset anyone’ over transgender views (Ian West/PA)
JK Rowling has said ‘I never set out to upset anyone’ over transgender views (Ian West/PA)

JK Rowling has said she “never set out to upset anyone” over her past comments on transgender issues.

The 57-year-old Harry Potter author has taken part in a new podcast series, The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, which is set for release on February 21.

Speaking in the trailer for the podcast, which is hosted by author and activist Megan Phelps-Roper, Rowling said: “I never set out to upset anyone. However I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal.

“And what has interested me over the last 10 years, and certainly over the past few years, two, three years, particularly on social media, ‘You’ve ruined your legacy. You could have been beloved forever but you chose to say this’.

“And I think, you could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.”

Rowling has previously been criticised for her staunch views on gender identity, which she has shared on social media.

She has previously tweeted that she has received “so many death threats I could paper the house with them”.

In a series of tweets about the upcoming podcast series, Rowling said she had agreed to take part in the project, after being approached by former member of the Westboro Baptist Church Phelps-Roper, because she felt the pair could have a “real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive”.

After leaving the Westboro Baptist Church, known for its hateful views and frequent protests against the LGBT community and other marginalised communities, in 2012, Phelps-Roper wrote Unfollow.

The memoir details her experience of “loving and leaving extremism”.

Rowling’s comments in the trailer come shortly after the release of the highly-anticipated video game Hogwarts Legacy.

The open world adventure game, which is set prior to the novel series, in the 1800s, has attracted controversy online – with many fans calling for it to be boycotted due to Rowling’s views on gender.

The stars of the Harry Potter film franchise – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – are among those who have spoken out against her views previously.

Rowling has also said she was partly motivated to speak out about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

She has strongly denied accusations of transphobia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
12
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
JK Rowling has said ‘I never set out to upset anyone’ over transgender views (Ian West/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
3
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife councillors approve the budget. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented