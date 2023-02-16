South Park takes dig at Meghan and Harry in new episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South Park takes dig at Meghan and Harry in new episode

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 1.15pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become the inspiration for South Park’s latest episode (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become the latest inspiration for an episode of the US cartoon South Park, which features a copy of a book entitled Waaagh.

The new episode entitled The Worldwide Privacy Tour aired on Comedy Central in the US on Wednesday and depicts the “Prince of Canada” attempting to escape the limelight with his princess.

Main character Kyle is dismayed when he finds out that the characters, dubbed the “dumb prince and his stupid wife”, have moved into a new home opposite his house.

A trailer uploaded by South Park Studios shows a clip of Kyle complaining about the prince and princess’s move to the neighbourhood to Stan and Kenny whilst sat in the school canteen during lunch.

“It is seriously driving me crazy,” Kyle said.

“I’m sick of hearing about them, but I can’t get away from them.

“They’re everywhere, in my f****** face.”

“Look, Kyle, we just kind of don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife,” Stan replied.

A clip of the episode features a scene that takes place on a chat show called Good Morning Canada.

The couple enter the stage holding placards that read: “We want our privacy!” and: “Stop looking at us!” whilst the talk show host introduces a copy of the prince’s book, titled Waaagh.

Review of the Year 2022
The South Park episode features book ‘Waaagh’ – a parody of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare (Aaron Chown)

The book cover strongly resembles that of Harry’s controversial memoir Spare.

In the cartoon, the host asks whether, in reporting on the royal family for his new book, the prince has now become a journalist, despite suggesting in the episode that he hated them.

The “princess” interjects, saying: “We just want to be normal people – all this attention is so hard.”

The host then counters this statement, proposing that the prince and his wife do not want privacy.

The prince and princess then storm off the set before moving to South Park and becoming Kyle’s new neighbours.

