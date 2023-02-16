Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham among stars at Vivienne Westwood memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham among stars at Vivienne Westwood memorial

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 2.16pm Updated: February 16 2023, 7.49pm
Kate Moss, Stormzy and Victoria Beckham were among the stars in attendance at Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)
Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and Stormzy were among the famous faces who attended a memorial service for the late fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood in London.

Many guests styled themselves in classic Westwood fashion, with tartan designs and colourful, bold tailoring on display at the service which was held at Southwark Cathedral on Thursday.

Dame Vivienne, who was recognised as a punk legend, environmental activist and designer extraordinaire, died aged 81 in December.

Former Spice Girl and designer Beckham wore a skintight black dress with a high neck, long sleeves and a leg slit for the service.

Vivienne Westwood memorial service
Victoria Beckham wore a skintight black dress for the memorial service (Yui Mok/PA)

Supermodel Moss donned a black dress with a floral design and a black blazer and her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack paired her outfit with a Westwood red bag.

Vivienne Westwood memorial service
Model Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack (Yui Mok/PA)

Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour dressed in a tailored navy skirt and blazer accompanied by her signature sunglasses for the service.

Meanwhile, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful dressed in an all-black suit and blazer ensemble while former editor Alexandra Shulman wore a long navy coat with fur trim and a black and white striped skirt.

Vivienne Westwood memorial service
Dame Anna Wintour (Yui Mok/PA)

Actress Helena Bonham Carter, who has worn Dame Vivienne’s punk stylings at many events and red carpets, paid tribute to the late designer in a red and purple full tartan skirt and blazer set paired with a Westwood pearl necklace.

The Pretenders’ frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, who worked at Dame Vivienne’s and Malcolm McLaren’s boutique in punk’s early days, wore a dark coat and patterned scarf.

Rapper Stormzy was also in attendance in an all-black suit and shirt combination as was artist Tracey Emin who wore a dark-coloured long coat and tartan scarf.

Vivienne Westwood memorial service
Actress Helena Bonham Carter (Yui Mok/PA)

Emin became a long-standing friend of Dame Vivienne after meeting at a Vogue shoot in the summer of 1999 with the artist later saying that “within days” she had become her “muse”.

Actress Elle Fanning was also spotted heading into the service in an all-black ensemble with a matching pillar-box hat.

Vivienne Westwood memorial service
Elle Fanning collaborated with the fashion designer on many occasions (Yui Mok/PA)

The US star collaborated with the fashion designer on many occasions, with Dame Vivienne styling the 24-year-old in a custom pink corset-style dress for the Independent Spirit Awards in 2021.

Singer Paloma Faith wore a purple jumper under a rust, floral-patterned dress with red shoes while Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks dressed in a navy and black checked coat-dress for the service.

Model Georgia May Jagger attended in a grey pinstripe blazer and dark trousers as well as model Lily Cole who wore a black lace dress with a taupe coat.

Actress Dame Vanessa Redgrave was also in attendance in a camel coat and hat alongside her daughter, actress Joely Richardson, who matched in a camel and black suit over a lime green top.

Vivienne Westwood memorial service
Joely Richardson and Dame Vanessa Redgrave (Yui Mok/PA)

Presenter and naturalist Chris Packham, a longtime friend of the designer and a fellow environmental campaigner, wore a dark suit with a grey camouflage coat for the service.

Presenter Jonathan Ross opted for a black trench coat and blue jumper, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie wore a classic black suit, as did fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu and Babs actress Jaime Winstone donned a black fitted dress paired with black lace-up platforms.

US singer-songwriter Beth Ditto, fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, singer Bob Geldof, Australian singer Nick Cave and his fashion designer wife Susie Cave, designer Matty Bovan and model Lorraine Pascale were also among the guests.

Vivienne Westwood memorial service
Bob Geldof (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Vivienne emerged on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs, slogan t-shirts and irreverent attitude towards the establishment.

She continued to break boundaries throughout her career and was responsible for some of fashion’s most famous designs – including her take on the corset, the ‘mini-crini’ – a shortened version of the Victorian crinoline dress – and Carrie Bradshaw’s bridal dress in the 2008 Sex And The City movie.

The designer also made a name for herself as an activist, staging public protests to raise awareness around causes close to her heart.

Vivienne Westwood memorial service
Daniel Lismore used the memorial service to continue Dame Vivienne’s campaign calling for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Yui Mok/PA)

Notably, she actively campaigned for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting to avoid being sent to the US to face charges under the Espionage Act.

Assange’s wife Stella Moris was in attendance at the fashion designer’s memorial service.

Following her death, Assange said he was going to request leave from London’s Belmarsh prison to attend the fashion designer’s funeral.

Sculptor and designer Daniel Lismore used the memorial service to continue Dame Vivienne’s campaign efforts by wearing an outfit emblazed with an image of his face with the slogan #FreeAssange on it.

In 1992, Dame Vivienne famously wore a perfectly tailored skirt suit with a grey matching hat while collecting her OBE.

The outfit might have been demure, but she soon started twirling for photographers – only to reveal she was not wearing any knickers underneath.

She returned to Buckingham Palace in 2006 to be made a dame, and was once again without underwear – but she refrained from doing any twirling this time.

