Freezer removed again from Banksy’s Valentine’s Day Mascara artwork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Freezer removed again from Banksy’s Valentine’s Day Mascara artwork

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 3.00pm Updated: February 16 2023, 4.41pm
An artwork by street artist Banksy has had its freezer removed once more (Gareth Fuller/PA)
An artwork by street artist Banksy has had its freezer removed once more (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A freezer which forms part of an artwork by Banksy in Kent has been removed for a second time.

The mural, titled Valentine’s Day Mascara, had seen its chest freezer, broken garden chair, blue crate and empty beer bottle taken away by a local council in Margate on Tuesday.

All the pieces were subsequently returned by Thanet District Council, who said on Wednesday it was in contact with the property owner to discuss ways to preserve the piece.

On Thursday, the Red Eight Gallery in London said the freezer was now in storage with permission from the homeowner, before a permanent home can be found for the entire work.

New Banksy artworks
Sightseers check out the artwork following the first removal by the local council (Gareth Fuller/PA)

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, Julian Usher, chief executive of the gallery, said: “(The homeowners) have stipulated that they wish a local charity supporting prevention of domestic abuse against women to benefit along with the piece being used to raise awareness in Margate and nationally.

“We are in conversation with civil engineers and building contractors regarding the safe removal of the piece.

“Regarding the freezer the council removed it to make it safe and we have protected the wall with a Perspex cover.

“The freezer has been returned by the council and is currently in storage for safe keeping until it can be reunited with the art once the wall has been removed.”

New Banksy artworks
Valentine’s Day Mascara in its original form (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He added that the owner is “grateful” for Banksy’s gift and will do “everything possible” to promote the prevention of domestic abuse, honour the Margate community and preserve the artwork.

On Thursday, a domestic fridge-freezer was placed in front of the mural which appeared to be trying to replace the removed chest freezer as its door was also left open.

The piece shows a housewife in 1950s-style dress, wearing a pinny and yellow washing-up gloves.

She also has a swollen eye and a missing tooth and is seemingly closing the lid of a chest freezer on her male partner, whose legs are sticking out.

It appeared to have a theme of domestic abuse and fighting violence against women.

On Tuesday, Banksy confirmed they were behind the artwork by sharing a series of photos of the piece to their Instagram account.

The homeowners also said: “We were not, in our wildest dreams expecting this. Without the support and quick actions of Red Eight Gallery, we have no doubt the artwork would not still be intact.

“We’ll do our best to respect the major parties involved but our key focus is raising the awareness of domestic abuse against women.”

Mr Usher also said the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate has no plans to display the piece after being contacted by the owner.

A spokesperson for Thanet District Council said officers removed the freezer for health and safety reasons.

They added: “This included decommissioning the freezer to remove the gas and also ensuring that members of the public could not become trapped inside it.

“Since we returned the freezer, a gallery representative (acting on behalf of the property’s owner) has taken it away into safe storage.

“Banksy raises the important issue of domestic abuse in this artwork.

“We are in touch with the owner of the property to understand their intentions around the preservation of the piece and to secure the best possible outcome for the local community and victims of domestic abuse.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

M90 southbound at Gairney Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Southbound lanes restricted on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge due to crash
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
An artwork by street artist Banksy has had its freezer removed once more (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented