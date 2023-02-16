Nan Goldin says the Sackler family ‘missed the chance to take away my voice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nan Goldin says the Sackler family ‘missed the chance to take away my voice’

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 7.25pm
Nan Goldin (Nan Goldin/PA)
Nan Goldin (Nan Goldin/PA)

Artist and activist Nan Goldin has said the Sackler family “missed the chance to take away my voice”.

The 69-year-old is the founder of campaign group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) and has protested against the controversial family who founded pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma.

In an interview with Channel 4 News, Goldin reflected on battling Purdue Pharma, a company that produces OxyContin, a painkiller which has prompted public concerns in relation to the US opioid crisis.

“I’m thrilled that we have actually succeeded in taking down a billionaire family at a time in America where there is one justice system for billionaires and another for the rest of us,” Goldin told Channel 4 News culture correspondent Minnie Stephenson.

In October last year, a documentary exploring Goldin’s long campaign against the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma, and her own struggles with opioid addiction, was released.

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, directed by Laura Poitras, has since been nominated for an Oscar for best documentary feature, and is among the nominees for the Bafta for best documentary.

Explaining her view on the role of the film in drawing further attention to the Purdue Pharma scandal, Goldin said: “I’ve never been afraid of them. I think they missed the chance to take away my voice.”

Goldin also spoke candidly about her struggle with opioid addiction, which she developed after she was prescribed OxyContin for a wrist injury, adding: “(They) take away your pain. It’s the withdrawal from opioids that is almost impossible to go through.

“It’s a stripping of your skin and a darkness of your soul.”

For many years the Sackler name was synonymous with galleries and museums around the world, thanks to huge charitable donations made by the family to a number of famous institutions.

Recently, some institutions have distanced themselves from the family by refusing further donations and removing the name from galleries, rooms and endowments they supported.

The British Museum, National Portrait Gallery, Tate and the Roundhouse are among those in the UK to have cut ties with the Sacklers in recent years.

An international response has also seen venues such as the Louvre museum in Paris and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art part ways with the family.

As part of her activism with P.A.I.N, Goldin has organised protests in some of the institutions to have been associated with the Sackler family.

In 2018, she organised a protest in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, followed by a protest at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2019.

Goldin has also hosted protests in the fountain at the Louvre and at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

On the success of the movement, Goldin said: “Given these times, everybody has to put their body on the line. Every single person has to find a way to fight back against the injustice and darkness.”

In response to Goldin’s interview, a spokesperson for Purdue Pharma told Channel 4: “We have the greatest sympathy and respect for those who have suffered as a result of the opioid crisis, and we are currently focused on concluding our bankruptcy so that urgently needed funds can flow to address the crisis.

“Under our planned settlement, Purdue Pharma would cease to exist and Knoa Pharma, a newly formed company with a public-minded mission, would emerge. The settlement would deliver over 10 billion dollars of value for opioid crisis abatement, overdose rescue medicines, and victim compensation.

“In fact, our settlement is the only opioid settlement to date where individual victims get paid. An overwhelming majority of our creditors (including the personal injury victims) support this settlement, and we are optimistic that it will be upheld in court.”

Purdue Pharma has been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

Channel 4 News airs at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Derek Strachan was convicted of the historic assaults. Image: DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Nealle's family pay their respects in February 1993 following the discovery of the body. Image: DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

M90 southbound at Gairney Bridge. Image: Google Street View
Southbound lanes restricted on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge due to crash
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney at the 2022 SNP conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Supplied
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Liam Dick was pleased William Akio got off the mark so soon. Images: SNS.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Mackay said the side must do better from the off this weekend. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Courier- Cheryl Peebles- Queen Anne High School - CR0039229 - Dunfermline - Image shows: GV of Queen Anne High School, Dunfermline 02/11/2022 - Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Nan Goldin (Nan Goldin/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Max Kucheriavyi. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented