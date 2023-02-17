UK charities ‘hugely thankful’ to Bruce Willis for sharing dementia diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK charities ‘hugely thankful’ to Bruce Willis for sharing dementia diagnosis

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.07am
UK charities ‘hugely thankful’ to Bruce Willis for sharing dementia diagnosis (Ian West/PA)
UK charities ‘hugely thankful’ to Bruce Willis for sharing dementia diagnosis (Ian West/PA)

UK charities say they are “hugely thankful” to Bruce Willis for publicly sharing his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, as it will help raise awareness of the condition.

The announcement by the 67-year-old Hollywood actor’s family will help “shine a light” on the disease, also known as FTD, and “encourage others to seek advice”, the charities said.

Last year Willis’s family revealed he had been diagnosed with the cognitive condition aphasia, and would be stepping back from his acting career.

In a post shared on Instagram on Thursday, his daughter Rumer offered an update on her father’s health, confirming his condition had “progressed” and he had been given the “more specific” diagnosis of FTD.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Kate Lee said: “We’re sending our thoughts to Bruce Willis and his family following their announcement that Bruce is living with frontotemporal dementia.

“Speaking publicly about his diagnosis will help so much to shine further light on the condition, for which we are hugely thankful.”

A spokesperson for Dementia UK said: “We’re sorry to hear that Bruce has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.