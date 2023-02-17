BBC director-general: ‘It’s truly amazing households happy to pay licence fee’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC director-general: ‘It’s truly amazing households happy to pay licence fee’

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 8.41am
Director General of the BBC Tim Davie (Peter Byrne/PA)
Director General of the BBC Tim Davie (Peter Byrne/PA)

The BBC director-general has reportedly said it is “truly amazing” that UK households are “happy” paying a forced licence fee.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Tim Davie told staff members that the broadcaster had “better budgets than some commercial operators”, which he described as “glorious”.

“It’s truly amazing what we’re pulling off, by the way,” Davie said, according to the paper.

“That most households are pretty happy paying a licence being a forced payment. It’s amazing what we’re pulling off.”

Tim Davie
BBC Director-General Tim Davie (Hannah McKay/PA)

The BBC’s future funding model is being reviewed after the licence fee was branded as “regressive” by peers, with Tory peer Baroness Stowell of Beeston last year saying of a report entitled Licence to Change: BBC future funding, that there are “viable alternatives that all deserve serious consideration”.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries announced last year that the licence fee would be frozen at £159 for the next two years until April 2024, saying she wanted to find a new funding model before the current deal expires in 2027 as it is “completely outdated”.

Mr Davie made the remarks during a one-hour meeting with a regional team within the BBC held on Tuesday, with The Daily Telegraph quoting “snippets” from a recording.

He also is reported to have cautioned staff about the BBC’s “message to the outside world” and the public perception that the organisation was “the cat with the cream”.

Mr Davie also claimed that rival broadcasters ITV and Sky were “in crisis”, reportedly telling staff: “Our budgets are slightly better than some of the commercial operators and the lovely thing is we can play long term as well, we don’t need to make a profit on everything, which is glorious.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Tim Davie has been speaking to teams across the BBC about the organisation’s strategy, alongside taking questions from staff.

“It’s not unusual for these topics – among many others – to be raised in internal discussions.

“In talking with BBC teams, Tim regularly discusses the privilege of having the licence fee; the continued need to deliver outstanding content and distinctive journalism; the challenging circumstances facing the media industry, including the BBC; and, the fact that the BBC can take creative risks that are harder for others to do.

“The commercial media sector generally pays staff more than the BBC does. However, many people work at the BBC because they believe in public service and have access to great opportunities.”

