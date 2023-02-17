British Museum heritage initiative helps discover remains of lost palace in Iraq

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Museum heritage initiative helps discover remains of lost palace in Iraq

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 10.01am Updated: February 17 2023, 6.01pm
Aerial view of the Temple mound, looking south, showing the walled sacredprecinct in the distanceat Girsu, Southern Iraq.Remains from successive periods,from 3,000 BCE TO 2,000 BCE (Sébastien Rey/The Girsu Project/PA)
Aerial view of the Temple mound, looking south, showing the walled sacredprecinct in the distanceat Girsu, Southern Iraq.Remains from successive periods,from 3,000 BCE TO 2,000 BCE (Sébastien Rey/The Girsu Project/PA)

A team of archaeologists have discovered the remains of a lost Sumerian palace and temple in the ancient city of Girsu dating back at least 4,500 years to the third millennium BCE.

The significant discovery in Tello in the south of Iraq, is the result of the Girsu Project, a joint initiative to save endangered heritage sites led by the British Museum, the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH) of Iraq, and Getty.

Tello is the modern Arabic name for the ancient Sumerian city of Girsu, one of the earliest known cities in the world.

Between 3,500 and 2,000 BCE, the Sumerians invented writing and created the first codes of law.

The Temple of Ningirsu
The Temple of Ningirsu. A view of the BritishMuseum team’s excavations and in the background a 19thcentury spoil heaptowering abovethe archaeologicalremains (Dani Tagen/The Girsu Project/PA)

The discovery of the city of Girsu 140 years ago revealed the existence of the Sumerian civilisation, and shed light on some of the most important monuments of Mesopotamian art and architecture.

The site had previously been ravaged by 19th century excavation and 20th century conflict but the latest round of excavations suggest still-undisturbed ancient remains lie at it’s heart.

The Girsu Project builds on the Museum’s Iraq Scheme developed in 2015, which was first funded by the British Government in response to the destruction of heritage sites in Iraq and Syria by the Islamic State, also known as Daesh.

Last year, preliminary remote sensing at Girsu, including drone photos, located subsurface remains that were previously unknown at the site of Tablet Hill.

The first mudbrick walls of the palace were identified last autumn and more than 200 cuneiform tablets, administrative records of the city, were rescued from 19th-century spoil heaps and taken to the Iraq Museum in Baghdad.

cuneiform
Cuneiform tablet (The Girsu Project/PA)

Similarly, the main sanctuary of the great Sumerian god Ningirsu was discovered in the sacred precinct called the Urukug.

The temple named Eninnu was revered as one of the most important temples of Mesopotamia but was only unearthed as part of renewed fieldwork from the Girsu Project.

The search for the Eninnu has obsessed generations of archaeologists and its recent recovery is an important milestone in the extended exploration of southern Iraq after decades of fieldwork interruption.

Dr Hartwig Fischer, director of the British Museum, said: “The collaboration between the British Museum, State Board of Antiquities and Heritage of Iraq, and Getty represents a vital new way of building cooperative cultural heritage projects internationally.

“We are delighted that todays’ visit could celebrate the recent discoveries, that are the result of this collaboration, and continue the British Museum’s long-term commitment to the protection of the cultural heritage of Iraq, the support of innovative research, and the training of the next generation of Iraqi archaeologists at Girsu.

Director of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer hopes that the institution will be chosen to display the Bayeux Tapestry (Benedict Johnson/PA)
Director of the British Museum Hartwig Fischer (Benedict Johnson/PA)

“While our knowledge of the Sumerian world remains limited today, the work at Girsu and the discovery of the lost palace and temple hold enormous potential for our understanding of this important civilisation, shedding light on the past and informing the future.”

Dr Sebastien Rey, curator for ancient Mesopotamia and director of the Girsu Project, said: “New discoveries in Iraq highlight the success of the latest British Museum partnership with the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage and Getty through the Girsu Project.

“Girsu is one of the most important heritage sites in the world, yet little is known about it.

“It is also a unique site to deliver a training programme on rescue archaeology for heritage professionals and students in Iraq in the context of a fully-fledged research project.

“Over 80 years of fieldwork interruption at the site have taken their toll.

“The Girsu Project with the support of the Getty is a remarkable opportunity to secure this extraordinary site’s long-term conservation.”

