Met officers ‘posted inappropriate images of Katie Price’s son on WhatsApp’

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 5.29pm
Harvey Price and Katie Price (Ian West/PA)
Harvey Price and Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

Katie Price’s son has allegedly been the subject of “inappropriate and derogatory” images shared by a number of Metropolitan Police officers in a WhatsApp group chat.

The 44-year-old model and TV personality shared an image of a letter detailing the alleged misconduct on her Instagram story on Friday.

In the letter, which was addressed to Price and dated January 26, an investigator from the Discrimination Investigation Unit within the Professional Standards Department of the Met Police informed her that “a number of Metropolitan Police officers are alleged to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in regards to Discreditable Conduct for being part of a WhatsApp group chat that has posted inappropriate and derogatory images of your son, Harvey Price”.

Social media abuse
Katie Price with her son Harvey (Nick Ansell/PA)

Price’s son, Harvey, 20, suffers from Prader–Willi syndrome and autism.

The letter also stated the officers involved will be subject to a gross misconduct hearing at a centre in West Brompton, London.

The Met confirmed the hearing is due to commence on February 21 and is listed for four days.

Alongside the image of the letter, Price wrote: “I feel I need to share this hand delivered letter from the Metropolitan Police.

“It’s disgusting that police officers from here have felt the need to laugh and use disgusting content on Harvey by creating a what’s app group (sic).

“I would attend this court day but I’m away.

“They need to be named shamed and exposed.”

Eight officers are concerned in the upcoming hearing.

According to the Met, they will be required to answer allegations that their conduct amounted to breaches of the standards of professional behaviour.

These related to discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, challenging and reporting improper conduct, equality and diversity and duties and responsibilities.

It is alleged the WhatsApp message group was used to “post discriminatory content attacking the protected characteristics of race, religion or belief, disability, sexual orientation and sex, in the form of messages, memes and videos”.

The allegations are understood to concern officers’ involvement in the group chat between 2016 and 2018.

Price has previously campaigned for more stringent laws to be introduced surrounding trolling and online abuse after her son was targeted by online trolls.

Scotland Yard said it was unable to comment due to the upcoming hearing.

Price’s representative was also contacted for comment.

