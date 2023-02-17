King praises children for ‘raising the alarm over climate change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
King praises children for ‘raising the alarm over climate change’

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 6.11pm Updated: February 17 2023, 8.49pm
The former Prince of Wales has written the afterword to A Ladybird Book: Climate Change. (Jane Barlow/ PA)
The former Prince of Wales has written the afterword to A Ladybird Book: Climate Change. (Jane Barlow/ PA)

The King said he was pleased to see children raising the alarm over climate change and calling for big changes, in a book afterword that he wrote before the death of his mother the Queen.

Charles penned the personal message, to appear in A Ladybird Book: Climate Change, in summer last year while he was still the Prince of Wales.

The Queen died on September 8.

In the afterword to the book, to be published next month, the King writes: “Ever since I was a young teenager I have been deeply worried about the way we have shaped our world.”

In another excerpt from the afterword, he writes: “I am pleased to see that children across the world … are now raising the alarm and calling for big changes to happen.

“Their efforts have emphasised the importance of caring about what life will be like in the future – there is a lesson in this for us all.”

Climate change
The former Prince of Wales has written the afterword to A Ladybird Book: Climate Change (Jane Barlow/ PA)

The King is a constitutional monarch who must remain politically neutral.

Charles has co-authored A Ladybird Book: Climate Change, which is a child-friendly title adapted from the Ladybird Expert volume published in 2017.

The text has been updated with new climate data, an additional spread on the youth climate change movement as well as the new afterword from the former Prince of Wales, and is illustrated by Aleesha Nandhra.

Co-author Professor Emily Shuckburgh OBE, director of Cambridge University’s climate change initiative Cambridge Zero, said: “Children today have only known a planet ravaged by climate change.

“This book explains what is happening, why it is happening and what we can all do about it.

“Children are our future, and this book is about their future.

“As a scientist who has studied the climate from pole-to-pole, and as a parent with two young daughters, I believe there is no more important issue to inform and educate young people about.”

Co-author Dr Tony Juniper CBE, an environmentalist, said: “It is vital we take action now to avoid the worst consequences of global heating, and part of our plan must include empowering young people.

The King
The King planting a lime tree near the Tea House in the Buckingham Palace garden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This is not about passing the problem to them, but helping to ensure they are armed with the facts and thus in a stronger position to urge that changes are made to protect their future.

“There has been no more effective or committed champion of this cause than the former Prince of Wales and I am sure this book and his words will help to keep things moving in the right direction.”

Libby Walden, commissioning editor at Ladybird, said: “Ladybird has a long history of making non-fiction accessible for children with our mini hardback series.

“When the team were thinking about new titles and what topics children might be interested in, climate change and the importance of protecting our world was something we really wanted to explore.

“We are incredibly proud to be publishing A Ladybird Book: Climate Change and hope that it informs, engages and empowers young people.”

A Ladybird Book: Climate Change will be published on March 9 in Ladybird Hardback, priced £6.99.

