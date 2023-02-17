Actor Mackenzie Crook appeals to public to help find sister-in-law

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Office star Mackenzie Crook has appealed to the public for help in finding his sister-in-law, who has gone missing in West Sussex.

The British actor, who is also known for roles in Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge, said the family were “obviously really worried”.

Sussex Police said it was growing “increasingly concerned” about Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing from the Walberton area, near Arundel, since Tuesday.

The force said Ms Aldridge, 62, may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill.

Speaking to ITV, Crook said the disappearance of his sister-in-law, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was “very out of character”.

He said extensive searches were taking place and urged people to look in their back gardens and other places where she may have sought refuge.

“She left her house early Tuesday morning and she’s not been seen since,” he told ITV.

“That’s in the Walberton area where a lot of people are looking in the local woodlands along the roads and stuff like that.

“I’d really like to appeal to people to go out into their back gardens and have a look in places where she she might have taken rest.

“She’s been missing out for three nights – we’re entering the fourth one now (so), we’re obviously really worried.

“If I could appeal to everyone, even if they checked before, check again in likely places where she might have crept in to lay down for the night.”

According to Crook, Ms Aldridge was last seen wearing a bright blue fleece but with a grey coat over the top, a brown woolly hat, a turtle scarf and black trousers.

Sussex Police previously tweeted: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing from Walberton, near Arundel, since yesterday.

She may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill, and we’re urging anyone who sees her to please call 999 quoting 347 of 14/02.”