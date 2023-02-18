UK-based Iranian broadcaster moves to US after threats from Tehran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK-based Iranian broadcaster moves to US after threats from Tehran

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 3.46pm Updated: February 18 2023, 10.03pm
A flag outside the Iranian Embassy in west London (Yui Mok/PA)
A flag outside the Iranian Embassy in west London (Yui Mok/PA)

A UK-based Iranian broadcaster has said it has been forced to move to the US over threats from Tehran and fears for the safety its journalists.

The relocation of Iran International TV to Washington DC follows warnings from the Metropolitan Police that there remain “serious” and “grave” concerns about “hostile intentions of foreign states”.

The channel said on Saturday that it had “reluctantly” closed its west London studios in Chiswick but its staff “refuse to be silenced by these cowardly threats”.

It comes after a man was arrested on Monday in the same area and charged with terrorism offences related to the surveillance of the company’s headquarters.

Mahmood Enayat, general manager of Iran International TV, said in a statement: “I cannot believe it has come to this.

“A foreign state has caused such a significant threat to the British public on British soil that we have to move.

“Let’s be clear, this is not just a threat to our TV station but the British public at large.

“Even more this is an assault on the values of sovereignty, security and free speech that the UK has always held dear.

“Day and night our journalists strive to deliver the 85 million people of Iran and its diaspora the independent, uncensored news they deserve.

“We refuse to be silenced by these cowardly threats. We will continue to broadcast. We are undeterred.”

Matt Jukes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Matt Jukes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Met said police and MI5 have foiled 15 plots since the start of 2022 to either kidnap or kill UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the Iranian regime.

The force had ramped up security measures focused on the area surrounding the studios of the Persian-language broadcaster, which included an overt armed policing presence in the vicinity.

But head of counter-terrorism policing (CTP), assistant commissioner Matt Jukes said in a statement: “In light of the ongoing investigation that follows the arrest of a man last weekend in that area, and despite extraordinary security measures, we still have serious concerns for the safety of people working at this company.

“This has led to us giving further advice and the company is now relocating.

“We would like to thank the company for their ongoing understanding with this as we continue to support them.”

He added: “We also appreciate that talking to a media company about moving their operations from a particular location, even though it is due to grave safety concerns, is exceptional.

“The advice to relocate has not been given lightly.

“The situation that journalists face around the world and the fact that some journalists face such hostile intentions of foreign states whilst in the UK is a challenging reality that we are determined to confront.”

Iran International has been one of the most prominent sources of news about the recent wave of anti-Government protests sweeping the country.

The demonstrations were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September after she was detained by police in the capital for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s Islamic dress code.

Protests have taken place in more than 125 cities, with at least 270 people killed and nearly 14,000 arrested, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran.

The UK Government responded to the broadcaster’s move by condemning the “lack of respect for basic rights” demonstrated by the Iranian regime.

A spokesperson said: “Media freedom is a vital part of our society and journalists must be able to investigate and report independently without fear.

“We will not tolerate any threat to media organisations or journalists. We know the Iranian regime has established a pattern of this type of behaviour which is completely unacceptable, yet sadly typical of the regime and its lack of respect for basic rights.

“The police are continuing to work in response to this threat.

“We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to protect individuals in the UK against any threats from the Iranian state.”

