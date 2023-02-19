Colin Farrell hoping to secure first Bafta of 25-year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Colin Farrell hoping to secure first Bafta of 25-year career

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 2.47am
Colin Farrell (Matt Crossick/PA)
Colin Farrell (Matt Crossick/PA)

Colin Farrell could take home his first Bafta at Sunday’s ceremony, where Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack with 14 nominations.

The Irish actor, who has appeared in both Hollywood blockbusters and independent films across a varied 25-year career, is nominated in the best actor in a leading role category for the first time.

He is in the running for his role in black comedy-drama The Banshees Of Inisherin but faces tough opposition from a series of big names.

Richard E. Grant comments
Richard E Grant is hosting this year’s event (Ian West/PA)

These include Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

All Quiet On The Western Front, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, is nominated for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

Its string of nominations means it goes into the event equalling 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta’s history.

Close behind are Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s Everything Everywhere All At Once with 10 nominations apiece.

Both films have also received nods for best film, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Todd Field’s Tar rounding off the five-strong list.

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 – After Party – London
Martin McDonagh with two of his Baftas for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Yui Mok/PA)

The Banshees Of Inisherin and its cast of Irish talent are being touted as potential big winners of the night.

The film, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, sees Farrell’s character devastated when his friend, played by Brendan Gleeson, puts an end to their life-long friendship.

Its other nominations include outstanding British film, best director, best original screenplay and best supporting actor for Irish stars Gleeson and Barry Keoghan as well as best supporting actress for Irish actress Kerry Condon.

The leading actress prize will also be hotly contested as the nominations include Cate Blanchett for Tar, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dame Emma Thompson for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till.

This year the event is moving to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the award show since 2017.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
William and Kate at the 73rd Baftas (Ian West/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also attend for the first time in three years.

William, who has been the president of Bafta since 2010, and Kate will watch the ceremony before meeting the winners and rising star award nominees.

Dame Helen Mirren will also lead a special tribute to the late Queen.

The monarch, who was portrayed by Dame Helen on both the big screen and stage, had a close association with the Academy which spanned 50 years and saw her donate and support initiatives, as well as attend many events.

Richard E Grant will host the main event while TV presenter Alison Hammond will helm the Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience, as part of the BBC One coverage.

American actress, dancer and singer Ariana DeBose will open the night with a contemporary music performance inspired by this year’s nominees.

Bafta and Oscar-winner Sandy Powell will be awarded a Bafta Fellowship, becoming the first costume designer to receive the body’s highest honour.

There will also be a performance from Mercury Prize-winning rapper and singer Little Simz.

The Bafta Film Awards will be broadcast on February 19 at 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

