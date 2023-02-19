Jamie Lee Curtis and Vick Hope among first stars on Bafta red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Vick Hope among first stars on Bafta red carpet

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 4.17pm Updated: February 19 2023, 4.51pm
Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)
Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Vick Hope were among the first guests to hit the red carpet at the Baftas in London.

Curtis, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, arrived at the Royal Festival Hall wearing a black blazer and cream silk skirt

Radio DJ Hope, who is co-hosting the official red carpet coverage, dressed in a semi-sheer cobalt blue fitted dress paired with a diamond necklace.

Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim (Ian West/PA)

Sheila Atim opted for a metallic dress featuring matching gloves, completing the outfit with diamond jewellery.

She told the PA news agency that working with Viola Davis on The Woman King was a “real dream” as she could learn from the US actress’s professionalism.

Atim and Davis are nominated for Bafta awards in the rising star and leading actress categories respectively.

“Working with Viola, it’s great because she’s an active actor, she wants to collaborate,” she said.

“So even though she is Viola Davis, she doesn’t see herself that way. You’re working with a colleague and that’s a real dream because then there’s like a real creative generosity there.”

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Gwendoline Christie (Ian West/PA)

Atim said Davis did not necessarily give her any advice but added: “I think the way she carried herself was my advice, because she’s somebody who’s been working for longer than me and so the way she moves, she carries that experience in her professionalism.”

Also among the early arrivals on the carpet were the production team behind Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, which is nominated for best animated film.

They posed for pictures with a replica of the one-inch shell that stars in their quaint stop-motion feature.

Northern Irish actor Seamus O’Hara told the PA news agency the awards attention on his film An Irish Goodbye has been “absolutely magic”.

The film, which is set in Northern Ireland and follows two estranged brothers who come together after their mother’s death, has been nominated in the British short film category.

Richard E Grant
Richard E Grant is hosting the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet, O’Hara said of the film’s reception: “Initially, its quite overwhelming.

“It’s all very new, very big, very pressing, but we’ve levelled out with it.

“I think we’re at a place now where we get to enjoy the experience but we also get to promote ourselves nationally as storytellers, and more people are getting to watch the movie and people love the movie, so the whole thing has been absolutely magic.”

Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the pack with 14 nominations.

The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, featuring Michelle Yeoh, follow close behind with 10 nominations each.

The night could see Irish star Farrell take home the first Bafta of his 25-year career.

Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell (Matt Crossick/PA)

He is nominated in the best actor in a leading role category for the first time but faces tough opposition from Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Paul Mescal for Aftersun, Bill Nighy for Living and Daryl McCormack for Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

All Quiet On The Western Front, directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger and based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, is nominated for top gongs including best film, best director and best film not in the English language.

It has equalled 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon as the film not in the English language with the most nominations in Bafta history.

The Banshees Of Inisherin and its cast of Irish talent are being touted as potential big winners of the night.

The film, set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, sees Farrell’s character devastated when his friend, played by Brendan Gleeson, puts an end to their lifelong friendship.

This year’s Baftas ceremony has moved to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the show since 2017.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend for the first time in three years.

The Bafta Film Awards are this year hosted by Richard E Grant.

