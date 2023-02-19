Carey Mulligan incorrectly named as Bafta winner after signing translation gaffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carey Mulligan incorrectly named as Bafta winner after signing translation gaffe

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 7.03pm Updated: February 19 2023, 7.11pm
Carey Mulligan (Ian West/PA)
Carey Mulligan (Ian West/PA)

Carey Mulligan was incorrectly announced as the winner of the supporting actress award at the Baftas after a translation gaffe while deaf actor Troy Kotsur was presenting.

Oscar-winner Kotsur was delivering the announcement by sign language before a miscommunication resulted in Mulligan’s name being called for her performance in She Said.

The announcer quickly corrected the call and announced The Banshees Of Inisherin star Kerry Condon as the winner.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Kerry Condon (Ian West/PA)

Taking to the stage, Condon paid tribute to director Martin McDonagh, adding: “Thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

She also thanked the “amazing cast” and her family as well as her horses and dogs.

Event host Richard E Grant joked later that he had a defibrillator for Mulligan.

It is understood the mistake will not feature in the final broadcast on BBC One, which is airing slightly behind the ceremony.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Richard E Grant (Ian West/PA)

Fellow Banshees star Barry Keoghan then won best supporting actor, bringing the film’s tally to two.

The 30-year-old Irish actor sheepishly told the audience he “should have planned this, really” before thanking his co-stars and Ireland.

He also dedicated the award to children from the area he comes from.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Anya Taylor-Joy presented the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer to Charlotte Wells for Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal.

Tearfully, she thanked the producers, cast and crew and mentioned the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, where the movie was filmed.

Wells also said her film was a “eulogy” to her father and added “he’s not here, but my mum is”.

The award for film not in the English language went to All Quiet On The Western Front.

Director and screenwriter Edward Berger said: “I booked tickets for Emma Thompson and it was the highlight of my life.”

He then added that the filmmakers “grew up with a responsibility to tell the story” and were honoured the public had “accepted it with overwhelming love”.

The first award of the night, best adapted screenplay, also went to All Quiet On The Western Front, with Berger paying tribute to those fighting in Ukraine.

Screenwriter Ian Stokell said the project had been “worth the wait” because the film is anti-war.

The Netflix epic leads the pack with 14 nominations.

Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell (Ian West/PA)

The Banshees Of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, and Everything Everywhere All At Once, featuring Michelle Yeoh, follow close behind with 10 nominations each.

The night could see Irish star Farrell take home the first Bafta of his 25-year career.

This year’s ceremony has moved to the Royal Festival Hall from its previous location of the Royal Albert Hall, which had hosted the show since 2017.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are attending the event for the first time in three years.

