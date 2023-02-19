Dame Helen Mirren remembers the Queen as the ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Helen Mirren remembers the Queen as the ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 7.29pm
The Queen meets Dame Helen Mirren at a reception in 2011 (PA)
The Queen meets Dame Helen Mirren at a reception in 2011 (PA)

Dame Helen Mirren has remembered the Queen as the “nation’s leading star” as she lead a special tribute to the late monarch at the Bafta film awards.

The veteran actress, 77, has portrayed the monarch on stage and screen, winning an Oscar and Bafta for her depiction in 2006’s biographical drama The Queen.

The late Queen had a close association with the Academy spanning 50 years which saw her donate to and support initiatives, as well as attend many events.

Queen
The Queen receiving an honorary Bafta from Kenneth Branagh in recognition of a lifetime’s support of British film and television in 2013 (PA)

Taking to the stage at this year’s award ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, Bafta fellow Dame Helen said: “Bafta’s relationship with Her Majesty was longstanding and Bafta would not be what it is today without her loyal support.

“In 1953, her coronation broadcast had the world watching. From that time, she was unquestionably the nation’s leading lady but as mysterious as a silent film star.

“Who else could meet the world’s most famous singers, actors and performers and turn them into her supporting cast.

“Throughout her 70-year reign, she met cinema’s greatest icons and witnessed the evolution of Hollywood’s golden age to the birth of the blockbuster. Her Majesty was front row for it all.”

The actress also referenced the more than 50 cultural organisations the late monarch supported during her lifetime and the honorary Bafta award she received in 2013 in recognition for her “outstanding patronage of the film and television industries”.

Dame Helen continued: “Cinema at its best, does what Her Majesty did effortlessly – bring us together and unite us in a story…

“Your Majesty, you are our nation’s leading star. On behalf of Bafta, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry.”

In 1972, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh donated the profits from the documentary film Royal Family to the Society of Film and Television Arts (SFTA), which later became the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta), for a new headquarters.

The renaming of the organisation occurred during the official opening of the headquarters in 1976, which was conducted by the Queen. It remains the London home of Bafta five decades on.

During her lifetime, the Queen was a patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Royal Variety Charity and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund.

The Queen’s grandson, the Prince of Wales, has been the president of Bafta since 2010.

