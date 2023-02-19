William tells Navalny producers he wants to ‘see how we can help’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

William tells Navalny producers he wants to ‘see how we can help’

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 11.29pm Updated: February 20 2023, 12.01am
The Prince and Princess of Wales attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall (Ian West/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall (Ian West/PA)

The Prince of Wales said he wants to “see how we can help” as he spoke to the makers of a documentary about the plight of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

William told producers Odessa Rae and Shane Boris their work was “seriously impressive” as he chatted to them after the film won the Bafta documentary award at the 2023 ceremony.

He then asked: “What can we do to help?”

Rae encouraged him to “spread the word” and began to detail elements of the ordeal faced by Russian opposition leader Mr Navalny, who remains imprisoned 250 kilometres east of Moscow.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the Bafta awards (Ian West/PA)

William reiterated that he wanted to “see how we can help” before finishing the conversation by congratulating the filmmakers on their win, telling them it was “very well deserved”.

The documentary Nalvany, which revolves around the Russian opposition leader and the events surrounding his 2020 poisoning, has been described as the story of his struggle against an authoritarian regime.

Navalny has blamed the Kremlin for the Novichock nerve agent attack, which left him in a serious condition in hospital.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
The Prince of Wales met the makers of Navalny (Ian West/PA)

Russian authorities deny involvement.

The producers dedicated their win to investigative journalist Christo Grozev and hit out at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bulgarian Mr Grozev, who features in the documentary, claimed before the ceremony that he and his family were not allowed at the event due to being a “security risk”.

At the ceremony, Rae said: “We want to dedicate this award to Christo Grozev, our Bulgarian nerd with a laptop, who could not be with us tonight because his life is under threat by the Russian government and (president) Vladimir Putin.

Mr Grozev, the lead Russia investigator with Bellingcat – an investigative journalism group specialising in fact-checking and use of open source intelligence and social media investigation techniques – had tweeted on Friday that he was “surprised” to be “banned” and told that he represented “a public security risk”.

He added that this shows “growing dangers to independent journalists around the world”, not just from “murderous dictators but also from having journalists’ voices hushed”.

The Metropolitan Police said police forces generally “do not and cannot” ban individuals from events and this was the responsibility of organisers.

The force added that it could not comment on the safety of an individual or advice given to them, but that it was “absolutely concerned” with the “hostile intentions of foreign states” on UK soil.

William, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta), was joined by the Princess of Wales as they also met representatives of the academy and spoke about their work at Sunday’s event.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
The Prince and Princess of Wales met award winners (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen dress, which she has been seen in before, with black opera gloves and £17.99 gold earrings from Zara.

The couple also met award winners Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler, Emma Mackey and David Bradley, with whom William shares a love of Aston Villa FC.

The prince asked Bradley if he had seen the club’s latest game, and the actor told William he had a season ticket.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
The Prince of Wales speaks to David Bradley (second right) (Chris Jackson/PA)

As he chatted with stars, William also said his children had seen the film Matilda but found it a “little bit scary”.

During the ceremony, a pre-recorded tribute was also paid to the late Queen for her patronage of the arts by Dame Helen Mirren, who played the monarch in the 2006 biopic The Queen.

William and Kate watched from the front row as Dame Helen said: “Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly – bring us together and unite us through a story.

“Your Majesty, you were our nation’s leading star.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented