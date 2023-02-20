Actor set to star in play about missing out on a bet scoops real-life Lotto win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actor set to star in play about missing out on a bet scoops real-life Lotto win

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 2.17pm
Dion Davies, 47, who is set to star in a play about a man missing out on a 100-1 bet, has had a real-life stroke of luck after finding a EuroMillions ticket worth more than £55,000. Dion, from Ceredigion, found the ticket tucked inside a sun visor while his car was being cleaned, six weeks after the draw (National Lottery/PA)
An actor who is set to star in a play about a man missing out on a 100-1 bet has had a real-life stroke of luck after finding a EuroMillions ticket worth more than £55,000.

Dion Davies, 47, from Ceredigion, found the ticket tucked inside a sun visor while his car was being cleaned, six weeks after the draw.

The father-of-one, who has appeared in the BBC’s Torchwood and Sky comedy Stella, said he found the ticket only because his black Nissan was so untidy it needed a professional valet to clean it.

He said: “I needed to clean the car both inside and out. It was in a terrible state after lots of journeys, so I took it for a professional valet.

“The guy asked me to take all of my belongings out before he started just in case he threw away something that was valuable! I’m glad he did.”

Mr Davies had matched all five numbers and one Lucky Star from a EuroMillions draw on Tuesday 20 December to win £55,086.

He was playing a pantomime dame in Sleeping Beauty at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven at the time, but his next role is in a play he co-created about a man who fails to bet on a 100-1 victorious outsider in a horse race, based on the 1990 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Norton’s Coin.

He said: “My next project is starring in The Bet at The Chapter Theatre in Cardiff. I came across a tale, a side story to the Welsh horse Norton’s Coin winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1990. It’s a story about a man close to the trainer who didn’t bet on the 100-1 outside horse winning.”

Lottery winners
After discovering the ticket, Mr Davies went home to tell his wife, Ifana, before calling The National Lottery to make the claim.

“Ifana had a friend round, so she stayed with us while we made the call,” Mr Davies said.

“When the person at the Lottery said it was a winner, we all went, together with a neighbour, for some lunch together, which of course included some fizz.

“As an actor you always have ‘rest’ periods,” he added, “so the win has come in handy!”

Mr Davies and his wife have a 15-year-old son, and the family are planning a trip to Italy this year. Mr Davies also hopes to take his son to Comic-Con in San Diego.

