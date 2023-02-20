Celebrities on front row as Daniel Lee presents debut collection for Burberry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Celebrities on front row as Daniel Lee presents debut collection for Burberry

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 9.45pm Updated: February 20 2023, 10.01pm
The Burberry autumn/winter show was held during London Fashion Week (Jeff Moore/PA)
The Burberry autumn/winter show was held during London Fashion Week (Jeff Moore/PA)

Burberry has unveiled its first fashion collection designed by new creative director Daniel Lee.

Bradford-born Lee, 37, was appointed in September, taking over from creative director Riccardo Tisci, who had been at the helm of the heritage brand since 2018.

The Burberry autumn/winter 2023 show, which featured both menswear and womenswear, was held at Kennington Park during London Fashion Week.

Burberry Front Row – London Fashion Week 2023
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on the front row (Jeff Moore/PA)

Celebrities in attendance including actor Jason Statham and his partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, film director Baz Luhrmann, and Vogue editors Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour.

Iris Law, the 22-year-old daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost, appeared on the catwalk.

Lee focused heavily on outerwear with his inaugural collection, but shied away from the beige trench coats for which Burberry is famous.

Iris Law on the catwalk during the Burberry show
Iris Law on the catwalk (Jeff Moore/PA)

The first model wore a long black coat with a green faux-fur collar and carried what appeared to be a matching hot water bottle – as did many of the other models.

The colour palette was predominantly a mix of black and jewel tones such as deep purple, bottle green, mustard, magenta and electric blue.

A model on the catwalk during the Burberry show
(Jeff Moore/PA)

As well as sweeping coats, there were flight jackets, parkas, and military-style jackets with matching baggy trousers.

One model was wrapped in a large white blanket emblazoned with a blue equestrian knight design, the logo unveiled two weeks ago as Lee’s “first creative expression” for the brand.

The designer brought a modern, streetwear aesthetic with slogan T-shirts and irreverent touches such as a woolly hat topped with a 3D knitted duck.

Burberry Catwalk – London Fashion Week 2023
(Jeff Moore/PA)

The countryside theme continued with a jumper embellished with rooster-style fake feathers and a voluminous coat covered in the same feathers.

There was very little by way of eveningwear apart from a couple of one-shoulder dresses, a distinct contrast to previous creative director Tisci, who often closed his shows with a slew of supermodels in glitzy gowns.

A model on the catwalk during the Burberry show
(Jeff Moore/PA)

Lee, who wore a dark green hoodie to take his bow on the catwalk, received a mixed reaction on social media.

Some fans heralded the brand’s new direction, while other said they were underwhelmed by the designer’s debut.

