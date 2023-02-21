Musical superstar family the Kanneh-Masons to launch new Classic FM radio series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Musical superstar family the Kanneh-Masons to launch new Classic FM radio series

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 8.32am Updated: February 21 2023, 8.40am
Musical superstar family the Kanneh-Masons to launch new Classic FM radio series (Classic FM/PA)
Musical superstar family the Kanneh-Masons to launch new Classic FM radio series (Classic FM/PA)

The UK’s most famous classical music family, the Kanneh-Masons, are set to launch their debut radio series.

All nine members of the talented family will join Classic FM for their new programme: The Kanneh-Mason Family Takeover.

The show will see the Kanneh-Masons – Kadiatu, Stuart, Isata, Braimah, Sheku, Konya, Jeneba, Aminata and Mariatu – share their favourite classical music and personal stories.

They will also share, both as a family and individually, the pieces which have inspired them throughout their lives and their favourite performances.

Classic FM Live with Viking Cruises – Royal Albert Hall – London
Isata Kanneh-Mason will front the first episode of the family’s new show (PA)

The Kanneh-Masons came into the national consciousness in 2015 after the six elder siblings competed together on Britain’s Got Talent – reaching the semi-final of the show.

Over the course of six weeks, individual family members will take turns at fronting episodes of the show, with eldest sister Isata going first.

She will be followed by her Classical Brit award-winning brother Sheku, who will front two episodes in the series and share a selection of the music that has inspired him on March 5.

The 23-year-old cellist became the first black musician to win the BBC Young Musician in 2016, and later played at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Later in the series Sheku will team up with his mother Kadiatu for a Mother’s Day special, with the pair sharing personal stories from his childhood and discussing their favourite music.

BMW Classic 2022 LSO Concert
23-year-old Sheku Kanneh-Mason played at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 (PA)

Violinists Braimah and Aminata will host the third programme in the series on March 12, while sisters Konya and Jeneba – both pianists – will present the fifth episode on March 26.

The latter pair’s musical choices are set to include Fantaisie-Impromptu by Chopin, in honour of their grandfather.

The final programme on April 2 will be hosted by Kanneh-Mason patriarch Stuart and his youngest daughter Mariatu, will feature the first movement of Elgar’s Cello Concerto – the piece that inspired Mariatu to play the cello after hearing Sheku perform it.

“We are so excited to have been asked to present our own shows on Classic FM,” Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason said.

“It’s a real thrill for the whole family as it’s a radio station we have loved and been listening to since the children were very small.

Britain’s Got Talent 2015
(Tom Dymond/SYCO/THAMES TV/PA)

“We have enjoyed pulling together all our musical memories to share with your listeners, music that we share together and that reveals important moments in our family life.

“The children’s developments seem punctuated by musical milestones, by favourite pieces that make us feel so much emotion when we hear them.

“Music that we have listened to over and over again as the family grew, and grew up. Above all, this musical journey forms so much of how we relate to one another.”

The Kanneh-Mason Family Takeover is set to launch on Classic FM on Sunday February 26 at 9pm.

The full series will also be available on Global Player for an extended period.

