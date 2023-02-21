Mackenzie Crook says family are ‘determined’ to find missing sister-in-law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mackenzie Crook says family are ‘determined’ to find missing sister-in-law

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 8.40am
Mackenzie Crook (Ian West/PA)
Mackenzie Crook (Ian West/PA)

Mackenzie Crook said his family are “clutching at straws” a week after the disappearance of his sister-in-law but they remain “determined and driven” to find her.

Laurel Aldridge, 62, who is the older sister of Mr Crook’s wife, was reported missing from her home in Walberton, in the Arundel area of West Sussex, on Tuesday February 14.

British actor Mr Crook, who is known for roles in The Office, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Worzel Gummidge, said her disappearance has been “agonising” for the family.

Laurel Aldridge missing
Laurel Aldridge is the sister-in-law of The Office star Mackenzie Crook (Family handout/PA)

Appearing on Good Morning Britain from Slindon cricket ground in West Sussex, Mr Crook said they believe her disappearance could be linked to her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

He said: “It’s a week now, it was this time last Tuesday that she left the house with nothing but the clothes she was wearing, no keys, money, phone, and she’s not been seen since.

“I’m here at Slindon cricket ground which was the last positive sighting we had of her and that was a week ago, since then, nothing.

“She was diagnosed with cancer last year and she missed her fifth chemo session last Tuesday and we think that’s what has triggered some sort of crisis in her and she’s gone off for a long walk somewhere… we are really clutching at straws now after a week.”

Mr Crook said he has seen “nothing but determination and stoicism” from the family during the search.

“They’ve all gathered together and they are just driven to try and get Laurel back safely. At the moment everyone is containing their emotions, I’m sure the time will come for that later but right now everyone is very determined and driven,” he said.

“We’ve got a strong suspicion that she is in the local area but that’s just a hunch we’re going on. We can’t imagine that she has gone very far afield.”

Sussex Police previously said it may have information which could place her last known location, and to reach this destination Mrs Aldridge may have crossed busy roads including the A27 and A29.

Laurel Aldridge missing
Missing Laurel Aldridge is the older sister of Mackenzie Crook’s wife (Family handout/PA)

Mr Crook said: “We are in West Sussex on the South Downs, there are so many wooded areas, it’s quite overwhelming.

“We have been combing the woodlands for a week now, we can only think she has hopefully taken shelter in a back garden, in a shed, in an outhouse, that’s what we’re hoping.

“We are asking people to check all of those places in their garden even if they’ve done it before to go back and check again.

“Now we are also asking people to check dashcam (footage) because there are specific roads the police think she may have crossed in that time.”

Mr Crook added that Sussex Police have been “brilliant” in their efforts to find missing Mrs Aldridge, sending helicopters during the day and night.

He said: “The friends and family have all gathered, we are all doing our search but very much co-ordinated with the police who are doing everything they can, we are very grateful to them.”

Mrs Aldridge is described as being around 5ft 4in with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat. She also had a grey puffer jacket with her which she is likely to have been wearing.

Drivers are asked to report to Sussex Police online or via 101 if there is someone who matches her description in their footage.

