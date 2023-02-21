Met launches probe after TV commentators receives death threat letters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met launches probe after TV commentators receives death threat letters

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 1.22pm Updated: February 21 2023, 2.58pm
Activist and political commentator Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Activist and political commentator Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (Luciana Guerra/PA)

The Met Police is investigating letters sent to two TV commentators containing threats and “vile racist and transphobic language”.

The force said its Counter Terrorism Command was leading the investigation into the messages, sent from a group calling itself the National Action London Cell, due to the “potential involvement of a proscribed group”.

On Monday, political activist and commentator Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu shared an image of a letter, signed from the London Cell, which contained racist abuse and threats to her life and the lives of her family.

India Willoughby comments
India Willoughby revealed she had also received a letter purporting to be from National Action (Ian West/PA)

Presenter and transgender activist India Willoughby, who has appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, confirmed in a reply to Dr Mos-Shogbamimu’s tweet that she had also received a letter.

She wrote: “Dr Shola and I have both received hand-delivered letters from an emboldened British nazi group today. I know they attend Gender Critical rallies. State of this country.”

Fascist group National Action, founded in 2013, has been a proscribed organisation in the UK under the Terrorism Act 2000 since December 2016.

Following the ban, it split into regional factions with bases around the country.

The Met said it was first made aware of the letters as a result of Twitter posts on Monday and that an investigation was under way.

Officers have contacted the victims to request statements and offer support.

On Monday, Dr Mos-Shogbamimu, who regularly appears on TV debating issues including diversity and women’s rights, tweeted: “I have received ‘a serious threat from National Action London’ notifying me of their ‘intention to kill’ me & my family.

“They name my husband & home address. They don’t consider killing me ‘murder’ they call it an ‘execution’. This letter was through my front door.”

She added: “This is Britain.”

An image of the letter shared by Dr Mos-Shogbamimu showed it to contain a series of racial slurs relating to her African heritage.

She added that she had been receiving calls on her mobile that were ended by the caller as soon as she picked up.

In response to her post, Labour MP Jess Phillips said: “All my love Shola, please shout if I can help.”

No arrest has been made and enquiries continue.

Most Commented