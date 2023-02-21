David Hockney ‘thrilled’ with new immersive exhibition, says arts venue boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Hockney ‘thrilled’ with new immersive exhibition, says arts venue boss

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 2.16pm Updated: February 21 2023, 8.28pm
David Hockney at Lightroom (Jason Sutcliffe/PA)
The chief executive of a new London arts venue has said David Hockney is “really thrilled” with his upcoming immersive experience.

The experience, David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away), has been created by the 85-year-old Bradford-born artist and will open at Lightroom in King’s Cross on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the show’s public opening, Lightroom chief executive Richard Slaney, 41, told the PA news agency: “It’s an incredibly exciting threshold to be at, to allow audiences in this week, and David, he was here (on Monday night) with his friends and he just seems really thrilled and happy about the show.

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away) at Lightroom in London’s Kings Cross (Lightroom/PA)

“He just seemed to be having a lovely time and that’s all you can ask for. If he’s happy, then we’re happy.”

The experience uses virtual reality with immersive audio and visual techniques to guide visitors into Hockney’s world.

Taking place in a single room with 360 degree visuals, the show features some of the artist’s most recognisable work, alongside rarely-seen pieces and some newly-created work.

The immersive show will run from February 22 (Lightroom/PA)

On working with Hockney to develop the experience, Slaney told PA: “David is incredibly generous with his time, and with his approach.

“It’s inspiring, genuinely inspiring, because his work is so joyful, and the way he approaches work is so joyful.

“Also, his work ethic is incredible, you know, still works eight to 10 hours a day, he’s watched the show hundreds of times and every time he still finds something, still manages to improve it, and that’s just inspiring to work with someone like that.”

During the experience, Hockney, through surround sound, explains his creative processes to visitors using a cycle of six themed chapters with a specially-composed score by American composer Nico Muhly.

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine Gurdon were among the celebrities attending the Hockney show opening (Suzan Moore/PA)

During the show, Hockney explains “I am a person who likes to draw … I like looking at things.”

He adds: “I’ve always wanted to paint, I’ve always wanted to make pictures … That’s my job, I think, making pictures.”

Visitors are also given an insight into Hockney’s creative techniques – using photography as a way of “drawing with a camera”, capturing time and specific locations such as the Grand Canyon in his Polaroid collages and exploring the joy of spring through drawing on an iPad.

Of Hockney’s variety of artistic methods, Slaney said: “How do you bring David’s work into this format?

“Which is taking work that is designed for a gallery and turning it into something that’s a mix between a podcast, a movie, a theatre show, a gallery show, a documentary, it’s all those things wrapped into one.

“David Hockney is the dream choice of someone to work with in this way.

“When we first approached him, we didn’t realise quite how involved he would get with the show.

“He’s been with us in the space for the past few months and for the last three-and-a-half years we have been working with him.”

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition
Leigh Francis and Myleene Klass attending the gala opening of David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition (Suzan Moore/PA)

The gala opening of Hockney’s show on Tuesday was attended a host of celebrities in the evening.

Singer Myleene Klass, comedian and presenter Leigh Francis – known as Keith Lemon, musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and his wife Madeleine Gurdon and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker were among the attendees.

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away) will run from February 22 to June 4 at Lightroom in King’s Cross. Tickets are available now.

