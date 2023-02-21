Lady Leshurr and Reece Parkinson replaced in BBC Radio 1Xtra shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lady Leshurr and Reece Parkinson replaced in BBC Radio 1Xtra shake-up

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.46pm
Lady Leshurr will be replaced on BBC Radio 1Xtra. (Ian West/PA)
Lady Leshurr will be replaced on BBC Radio 1Xtra. (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Lady Leshurr and DJ Reece Parkinson will be replaced on BBC Radio 1Xtra, the corporation has announced.

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha O’Garro, has not been doing her Saturday slot following being charged in October with assault.

It is alleged that same month, she attacked her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea in an altercation in Walthamstow, east London.

In November, the 35-year-old former Dancing On Ice contestant, from Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On Tuesday, the BBC said TV personality and presenter Joelah Noble will take over from Lady Leshurr on Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

Noble, born in London and raised in New York, previously hosted a YouTube behind-the-scenes show called Lionesses Live about the victorious England team competing in the Women’s Euro finals.

She said: “Radio is one of my favourite things ever so to have my own slot is a dream. I won’t give too much away but the listeners better be ready for big things.

“Plus, I’m bringing 1Xtra’s Throwback Party back with KeKe into the live schedule four days a week. We can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve got in store. Expect big laughs and of course the best throwback bangers.”

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 – Arrivals
Reece Parkinson, pictured, joined 1Xtra as an intern in 2016, before presenting the Drivetime show on Radio 1Xtra. (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Parkinson, who joined 1Xtra as an intern in 2016 and four years later took over the Drivetime Show from Monday to Thursday from DJ MistaJam, is stepping down to focus on new projects, according to the BBC.

He had also presented the Weekend Breakfast Show and 1Xtra Talks – a news and current affairs programme – along with a segment for BBC World News’s The Travel Show about travelling with his diabetes diagnosis.

Parkinson said he was “thankful for the life-changing experience” at the station and added he was “excited” for his next project.

Presenter and DJ Remi Burgz, who joined the station in 2021 as a Weekend Breakfast Show host before moving to a weekday show, will present the Drivetime slot from 4pm to 7pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Burgz said: “My friends don’t even trust me to drive them around town but now I’m keeping people company through drive time.

“Reece Parkinson has left big shoes to fill but I’m ready for the ride.”

As part of the shake-up, BBC Radio 1Xtra also sees its first weekday show broadcast from outside of London, which will be presented by Kaylee Golding in Birmingham between Monday and Friday and from 1pm to 4pm.

It follows, the 1Xtra Introducing Show With Theo Johnson, about undiscovered artists, which launched last September in the West Midlands city and is the first weekly show from the station to air outside of London.

Faron McKenzie, station head at BBC 1Xtra, said: “As a Birmingham native myself, I’m so proud to be delivering on that promise and bringing 1Xtra to such an amazing and diverse city.

“I’m excited to see Kaylee represent, connect with new audiences, and inject her fun, Brummie energy into 1Xtra afternoons.”

All the changes at Radio 1Xtra start from April 3.

