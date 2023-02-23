First glimpse inside fire-damaged children’s science museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First glimpse inside fire-damaged children’s science museum

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 11.21am
Aerial drone shot of fire damage to We The Curious (PA)
Aerial drone shot of fire damage to We The Curious (PA)

A children’s science museum wrecked by a devastating fire has given the first behind the scenes look inside the damaged building.

The fire at We The Curious in Bristol was started when a solar panel on the roof of the building was damaged by birds and triggered a fault in the electrical system.

The blaze in April last year was contained to the roof and solar panels but took thousands of litres of water to extinguish – causing extensive damage inside.

The second floor of the building has been stripped back because of water damage (Lisa Whiting/We The Curious/PA)
The second floor of the building has been stripped back because of water damage (Lisa Whiting/We The Curious/PA)

Nearly 12 months on, the popular science centre remains closed with a multi-million pound repair programme underway at the Grade II listed building.

Bosses are now planning for the re-opening which they believe could be as late as January next year.

As part of the refurbishment the second floor of the building has been gutted and stripped back to the concrete and steel because of the extensive water damage.

Four new heat pumps, each weighing about a tonne, have been installed, as has a new roof and the building has been rewired.

All exhibits have been shut down and placed under protective covers as repairs progress.

Over the next few months, activities on site will include major repair work to restore the second floor, with a new raised access floor being installed, new electrics and mechanical items, and new metal frame ceilings and plaster boarding.

Popular children's TV character Morph is covered up ahead of the re-opening (Lisa Whiting/We The Curious/PA)
Popular children's TV character Morph is covered up ahead of the re-opening (Lisa Whiting/We The Curious/PA)

The ground and first floor will also undergo extensive redecoration, because of the water damage to both levels.

New solar panels will be installed on the roof, which will generate 12% of the building’s energy – triple what the previous array provided.

Since the fire staff have been taking activities into schools and communities across Bristol.

Chief executive officer Donna Speed said: “Everyone has been working all out to reopen We The Curious for the coming summer.

“Unfortunately, we now know that this isn’t going to be possible with a repair project of this scope and complexity.

“It is disappointing, but also a great reminder that We The Curious is more than just a wonderful venue – it’s the people, the joy of connecting and exploring ideas together.

“It’s great to see the repair work progressing, and as soon as we know more about the updated timeframe, we’ll be letting everyone know.

“We can’t wait to be open again and welcoming everyone back through our doors.”

