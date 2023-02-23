John Torode made an MBE by ‘MasterChef fan’ William at Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

John Torode made an MBE by ‘MasterChef fan’ William at Palace

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 5.41pm Updated: February 23 2023, 5.47pm
John Torode after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
John Torode after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

MasterChef presenter John Torode said being made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace was an “incredible experience”.

The 57-year-old said after having the honour bestowed on him: “I’ve been given this MBE for my contributions to food, TV and charity work and I feel very privileged.

“It’s a real honour and I feel great about it.”

Torode wrote several cookbooks and appeared on ITV’s This Morning in the late 1990s before becoming a MasterChef judge in 2005.

“The Prince of Wales was absolutely lovely. I’ve cooked for him before, many years ago, but I had never got the chance to actually speak to him,” he said.

“The good thing is he’s a MasterChef fan. He said that he and his wife watch it quite a lot and that last time he tuned in I hadn’t been presenting and he was worried that I wasn’t doing it anymore. I reassured him that I was still going.”

John Torode at investiture at Buckingham Palace
John Torode is made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Torode’s co-presenter Gregg Wallace was also made an MBE in the 2022 Birthday Honours list.

Retired boxer John H Stracey and opera singer Elizabeth Llewellyn were among the other individuals made MBEs by William on Thursday.

Stracey, 72, thought to be the oldest living English boxing world champion, told the PA news agency meeting the Prince of Wales was “fantastic”.

“We spoke about my boxing career and winning championships, as well as the fundraising work that I’ve done in my retirement,” he said.

Llewellyn said she and William spoke about the importance of keeping music a part of young people’s education.

“The prince’s children seem to be developing an interest in classical music, so we talked about how parents can encourage their children not just to perform but to appreciate classical music and enjoy it,” she said.

“Music teaches focus, concentration, co-ordination, skills that help children go on to have fantastic careers.

“It was lovely to speak to Prince William about keeping the creative arts alive in this country and making sure that we have a cultural future.”

Boxer John H Stracey at investiture at Buckingham Palace
John H Stracey was also made an MBE at the ceremony (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

West Midlands Pc Matthew Evans received the Queen’s Police Medal for saving the life of an emergency services worker – who had been stabbed in the heart – while off-duty in London in 2019.

“People don’t often say thank you to the police and we don’t expect it, so something like this is surreal,” he said.

“I did feel quite intimidated but the Prince of Wales is lovely. He also voiced his appreciation for my beard.”

Aside from being a long-serving police officer, Pc Evans also holds several beard and moustache world championship titles. He currently holds the third-place spot for the world’s best Alaskan whaler beard.

“I work in Birmingham, which is a multicultural city, where among Sikhs and Muslims big beards are a common thing. So how I look gets people talking and, I think, makes me more approachable.

“It breaks down barriers and gives people things to talk about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
John Torode after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented