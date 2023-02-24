Vernon Kay confirmed as new host of Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Vernon Kay confirmed as new host of Ken Bruce’s BBC Radio 2 slot

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 2.09pm Updated: February 24 2023, 7.34pm
Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)
Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)

Vernon Kay will replace Ken Bruce on his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning weekday show, the BBC has confirmed.

The well-known TV presenter will take over in May following the announcement last month that Scottish broadcasting veteran Bruce would be stepping down from presenting his mid-morning show on the station after 31 years.

Bruce will present his final 9.30am to midday show on March 3, the BBC confirmed on Friday.

Sir Terry Wogan Service of Thanksgiving
Bruce announced he was leaving the BBC in January and is due to present his final show on March 3 (PA)

Kay, who is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly this year, is known for fronting various shows on Channel 4’s T4 as well as ITV programmes including All Star Family Fortunes, Just The Two Of Us, and Beat The Star.

The 48-year-old presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012, and another on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.

He is a familiar face on Radio 2 having previously filled in for presenters including Zoe Ball, Steve Wright, Rylan Clark and Dermot O’Leary.

Kay said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

“I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start.”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Radio 2 is home to some of the UK’s best-loved presenters, and I’m thrilled to welcome Vernon to mid-mornings on Radio 2.

“He’s a hugely talented, warm and witty host who has already proved himself to be a firm favourite with our listeners when he’s presented many and varied shows across the station. I can’t wait to hear his brilliant new show.”

The BBC confirmed Gary Davies, host of the station’s Sounds Of The 80s, will present the mid-morning show from March 6 until Kay takes over the helm in May on a date which is yet to be announced.

The DJ will usher in Radio 2’s new weekday pop quiz to replace Bruce’s popular PopMaster format as well as continuing his own radio show which he has fronted since 2018.

It comes after 72-year-old Bruce announced he was leaving the BBC in January before confirming he would be moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a brand new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

The radio DJ, who started at the BBC in his early 30s, said he would “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

Vernon Kay
Vernon Kay will replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 (BBC/PA)

On Friday, Bruce said he had intended to fulfil his contract at Radio 2, previously due to finish at the end of March, but that the BBC had “decided it wants me to leave earlier”.

“I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday,” he tweeted.

“I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

His departure follows a number of high-profile exits and reshuffling at BBC Radio recently, including Scott Mills leaving BBC Radio 1 after 24 years at the network to join Radio 2 for a new weekday show.

BBC April Fool
Ken Bruce and comic Rob Brydon (BBC/PA)

Mills took over the 2-4pm slot from presenter Steve Wright, who stepped down from his afternoon show at the end of September after 23 years. Wright continues to present his Radio 2 Sunday Love Songs programme as well as specials on the station.

Paul O’Grady also quit his Radio 2 Sunday afternoon show, which he had presented for around 14 years, because he was not happy with a schedule shake-up which saw him share the slot with comic Rob Beckett.

Bruce first joined the corporation in 1977 as a BBC Radio Scotland presenter and his first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984. The following year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Sir Terry Wogan.

He later moved to mid-mornings in 1986 and after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, he returned to mid-mornings in January 1992.

Bruce has also presented Radio 2’s coverage of Eurovision since 1988, and has been a regular presenter of Sunday Night Is Music Night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
A range of the dishes you can expect to find on Rae's in Montrose's menu. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Stars of classical music to descend on Perth Concert Hall. Picture shows; Picture One: Paul Lewis Picture Two: Jess Gillam Picture Three: Milo? Karadaglic Picture Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason. N/A. Supplied by Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date; Unknown
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
There is no need to dine alone in Perth, as there are many dog-friendly eateries to take your four-legged friend to. Image: Shutterstock
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus
Kirkholm is a beautiful converted church in the village of Saline. Image: Galbraith.
Amazing Fife church conversion has heated swimming pool and sauna
Vernon Kay (Ian West/PA)
The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all

Editor's Picks

Most Commented