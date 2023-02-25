Love Island: Dramatic week ends with two new bombshells and surprise recoupling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dramatic week of Love Island ended with further twists, with Friday’s episode seeing the introduction of two new bombshells and a surprise recoupling.

Newcomers Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand had barely any time to settle into the villa before islanders received a text telling them to gather around the fire pit.

The shake-up saw Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad set aside their previous arguments and recouple – leaving Casa Amor bombshell Martin Akinola single.

Martin, who became close with Tanya during their time in the infamous spin-off villa, was subsequently dumped from the ITV reality show.

Tanya and Shaq’s recoupling sees a week of fallout from the controversial Movie Night segment seemingly come to an end.

During Friday’s episode Shaq told Tanya: “The way I feel about you isn’t like how I’ve felt about anyone else before.

“It’s too special to give up because the way I feel about you doesn’t come around very often in life or in general. I want to work through stuff with you.”

He continued: “If you’re willing to take responsibility for how you were last night, I’ll take responsibility for how I was last night.”

The pair went on to apologise to each other for exchanges earlier in the week, with Shaq adding: “When I’m here with you, it just feels right.”

Elsewhere in the episode Rosie and Keanan kicked off their Love Island stints with dates with Kai Fagan and Casey O’Gorman, and Samie Elishi and Jessie Wynter respectively.

Rosie, 24, is an industry placement adviser from Buckinghamshire and Keanan, also 24, is a professional rugby player from Wigan.

Following the recoupling, the couples are: Claudia Fogarty and Keanan; Rosie and Casey, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall; Jessie and Will Young; Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda; Sanam Harrinanan and Kai; Samie and Tom Clare; and Tanya and Shaq.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.