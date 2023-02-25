Love Island: Dramatic week ends with two new bombshells and surprise recoupling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island: Dramatic week ends with two new bombshells and surprise recoupling

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 12.36am
Love Island: Dramatic week ends with two new bombshells and surprise recoupling (ITV/PA)
A dramatic week of Love Island ended with further twists, with Friday’s episode seeing the introduction of two new bombshells and a surprise recoupling.

Newcomers Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand had barely any time to settle into the villa before islanders received a text telling them to gather around the fire pit.

The shake-up saw Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad set aside their previous arguments and recouple – leaving Casa Amor bombshell Martin Akinola single.

Martin, who became close with Tanya during their time in the infamous spin-off villa, was subsequently dumped from the ITV reality show.

Tanya and Shaq’s recoupling sees a week of fallout from the controversial Movie Night segment seemingly come to an end.

During Friday’s episode Shaq told Tanya: “The way I feel about you isn’t like how I’ve felt about anyone else before.

“It’s too special to give up because the way I feel about you doesn’t come around very often in life or in general. I want to work through stuff with you.”

He continued: “If you’re willing to take responsibility for how you were last night, I’ll take responsibility for how I was last night.”

The pair went on to apologise to each other for exchanges earlier in the week, with Shaq adding: “When I’m here with you, it just feels right.”

Elsewhere in the episode Rosie and Keanan kicked off their Love Island stints with dates with Kai Fagan and Casey O’Gorman, and Samie Elishi and Jessie Wynter respectively.

Rosie, 24, is an industry placement adviser from Buckinghamshire and Keanan, also 24, is a professional rugby player from Wigan.

Following the recoupling, the couples are: Claudia Fogarty and Keanan; Rosie and Casey, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall; Jessie and Will Young; Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda; Sanam Harrinanan and Kai; Samie and Tom Clare; and Tanya and Shaq.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

