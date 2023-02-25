Harry to discuss ‘living with loss’ and ‘personal healing’ at book event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry to discuss ‘living with loss’ and ‘personal healing’ at book event

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 3.22am
The Duke of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Duke of Sussex will discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing during a livestreamed event which follows the publication of his controversial memoir.

Tickets for the March 4 event, which cost £17 plus a £2.12 fee for UK customers, include a copy of Spare which became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began following its release in January.

Those who book tickets can also submit a question, with a selection to be put to the duke by a moderator during the live event which will see Harry speaking with Dr Gabor Mate, author of The Myth of Normal: Trauma, Illness & Healing in a Toxic Culture.

Harry (centre) and his brother William, now the Prince of Wales, pictured in 1990 with their late mother Diana, the Princess of Wales (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 when the duke was just 12 years old.

In Spare, he described how difficult it was to deal with her death and he described the princess as his “guardian angel” and said she is with him “all the time”.

Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen, died in September 2022, the year after the death of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen, during a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)

The duke and his wife, Meghan, have also spoken about the baby they lost when the duchess suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020, a year after her first son Archie was born.

The couple also have a daughter Lilibet, known as Lili, who will be two in June and has Diana as a middle name in tribute to Harry’s mother. Lilibet was the Queen’s family nickname.

Harry’s ghost-written tell-all autobiography laid bare his frustrations with his family.

William and Harry at the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 2021, on what would have been her 60th birthday (Yui Mok/PA)

He claimed his brother William, now the Prince of Wales, had knocked him to the floor at Harry’s then home Nottingham Cottage after calling the Duchess of Sussex “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

The duke claimed his father, now the King, put his own interests above Harry’s and was jealous of Meghan and the Princess of Wales, and that the Queen Consort sacrificed him on “her personal PR altar”.

The duke, who lives in California after moving to the US in 2020, has revealed he has enough material for two books, but held back because he does not think his father and brother would “ever forgive” him.

It has not yet been confirmed whether Harry will be invited to attend his father’s coronation in May.

– Ticket information and more details about the livestream event, produced by Penguin Random House in partnership with Barnes & Noble, Waterstones and Indigo Books & Music, can be found at PrinceHarryMemoir.com

