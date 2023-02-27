Vernon Kay moved to tears while talking about joining BBC Radio 2 ‘family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Vernon Kay moved to tears while talking about joining BBC Radio 2 ‘family’

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 9.00am Updated: February 27 2023, 10.42am
Vernon Kay on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 (James Watkins/BBC Radio 2/PA)
Vernon Kay on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 (James Watkins/BBC Radio 2/PA)

Vernon Kay became emotional when reflecting on the support he has received after announcing he will replace veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce on his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning weekday show.

The TV presenter, 48, will take over in May after Bruce’s final 9.30am to 12pm show on March 3 after 31 years.

Appearing on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Kay said: “My dad is a lorry driver and I said this when I joined Radio 2 and started standing in for Steve Wright, so we’ve always had Radio 2 on in the background.

Vernon Kay
Vernon Kay will replace Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 in May (BBC/PA)

“It is part of us, it is in our DNA – Ken Bruce is mid-mornings. You don’t think of any other DJ when you think of that slot.

“Whatever channel you choose to listen to, whoever is on mid-mornings, it’s the Ken Bruce slot. He has made it his own and he is an absolute legend of broadcasting.

“To be asked to step into those big shoes… it was a big deep breath, I’ll be honest with you. Obviously I am over the moon and so are my parents and Tess and the kids, but it’s the Ken Bruce show and the man has raised the bar so high that I’m just so excited to be able to take the reins.

“I am absolutely over the moon, I really am.”

Kay was moved to tears when reflecting on all the support he has received since he was announced as the new host.

Sir Terry Wogan Service of Thanksgiving
Bruce said in January he is leaving the BBC and is due to present his final show on March 3 (PA)

He said: “One of the best things that has happened in the past few days is every single person on Radio 2 has messaged me and sent me an amazing either a voicemail, email, a Whatsapp… just saying how overjoyed that I’m joining the family… I’m getting quite emotional.”

Kay also recalled the moment he told his parents about taking over from Bruce.

He said: “First thing my dad said in the background… my mum always picks up, so in the background my dad went, ‘Big boots them, son’.

“My mums like, ‘Norman, give over. Leave him alone. Well done, love’.”

Kay, who is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly this year, is known for fronting various shows on Channel 4’s T4 as well as ITV programmes including All Star Family Fortunes, Just The Two Of Us, and Beat The Star.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Kay with her wife Tess Daly (PA)

He presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012 and another on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.

He is a familiar face on Radio 2, having previously filled in for presenters including Zoe Ball, Steve Wright, Rylan Clark and Dermot O’Leary.

The BBC previously said Gary Davies, host of the station’s Sounds Of The 80s, will present the mid-morning show from March 6 until Kay takes over the helm in May on a date yet to be announced.

The DJ will usher in Radio 2’s new weekday pop quiz to replace Bruce’s popular PopMaster format, as well as continuing his own radio show, which he has fronted since 2018.

It comes after 72-year-old Bruce announced he was leaving the BBC in January before saying he will be moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

The radio host, who started at the BBC in his early 30s, said he will “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2 but wants to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

On Friday, Bruce tweeted: “I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday.

“I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
5
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

Stewart Andrew at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling
Kevin Simpson. Image: Facebook.
Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife
The Deja Vu was the place to go for the over-21s during the 2000s. Image: DC Thomson.
All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools
The new Fife recycling centre has created 60 new Fife jobs. Image: Pinpep Media.
Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented