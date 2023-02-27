HMRC ‘looking in wrong place’ over Gary Lineker’s £4.9m tax bill, lawyers say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

HMRC ‘looking in wrong place’ over Gary Lineker’s £4.9m tax bill, lawyers say

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 5.04pm Updated: February 27 2023, 9.13pm
Gary Lineker during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Gary Lineker during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022 (David Davies/PA)

Lawyers representing Gary Lineker in his £4.9 million tax battle have argued HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is “looking in the wrong place” and should have assessed the BBC.

The Match Of The Day host was told by the taxman that he should have been classed as an employee of the BBC and BT Sport for his presenting duties, rather than as a freelancer.

HMRC is now pursuing him for £4.9 million that it claimed should have been paid on income received between 2013 and 2018.

It comes as part of legislation known as IR35, designed to clampdown on tax avoidance by so-called disguised employees, who charge for their services via limited companies.

Lineker insists all taxes were paid on the income via a partnership set up in 2012 with his ex-wife Danielle Bux and is appealing against the demand.

On Monday, a preliminary hearing in London was told Lineker has now paid the income tax in full.

James Rivett KC, representing Mr Lineker, argued: ”What should have happened is that HMRC should have assessed the BBC for tax and that isn’t what happened.

“IR35 has nothing to do with it, they just looked in the wrong direction, and it proceeds from this assumption that a partnership is in some way an entity, and it isn’t, not this type of partnership.”

Mr Rivett said the case the HMRC is setting out “cannot apply” in this instance.

He went on: “HMRC are looking in the wrong place here, if they thought there was a quasi-employment relationship between Mr Lineker and the BBC and BT Sport they should have assessed them.

“They shouldn’t have used this tortuous machinery to do it which gives rise to all sorts of issues of double taxation.”

He added: “We’re in front of you to argue an appeal in respect of an amount of income tax that everybody acknowledges has been paid.”

It follows similar attempts by HMRC to target broadcasters including Lorraine Kelly and Kaye Adams, in which both won their cases on appeal.

According to tax tribunal documents, Lineker is disputing the bill.

ITV Palooza 2022 – London
Lorraine Kelly is another celebrity targeted by HMRC (Ian West/PA)

The presenter is expected to argue that his partnership Gary Lineker Media (GLM) is required to funnel his income through because of the wide variety of work he does.

Mr Rivett said: “There is a direct contract between Mr Lineker and the BBC, in the vast majority of circumstances you would bend over backwards as a tax avoider to not have a direct contract between the worker and the engager.

“All of the efforts of IR35 over those years was to capture arrangements where there was not a direct contract between the worker and the engager, you put in place arrangements involving a third party.

“But here there was a direct contract.”

He added: “In these circumstances there was no reduction in tax on the part of Mr Lineker, there is a reduction in national insurance contribution viewed overall to HMRC but that is because of the BBC and BT Sport.

“And because individuals being sole traders are subject to an entirely different regime from those who are employed directly.

“There’s never been any suggestion that in these circumstances Mr Lineker was up to tax avoidance.”

HMRC will claim his extensive work for BT Sport and the BBC means he should be classed as an employee for tax purposes.

The preliminary hearing continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Dundee news, Sheanne Mulholland story,CR0040546, Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school, wednesday 11th january..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue
3
Gary Lineker during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards 2022 (David Davies/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
A defibrillator was used on the referee after he collapsed at a game in Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View/Scott Baxter
Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented