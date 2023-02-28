MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to receive honour at Windsor Castle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace is set to collect his MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 58-year-old broadcaster, who fronts the popular cooking show and its spin-offs alongside John Torode, has been recognised for services to food and charity.

Born in Peckham in south-east London, Wallace began his career in the Covent Garden fruit and vegetable market.

He started George Allan’s Greengrocers in 1989 and has gone on to have a successful broadcasting career, presenting many shows including Veg Talk on BBC Radio 4, Saturday Kitchen, Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest and Supermarket Secrets.

Sir John Whittingdale will receive his knighthood (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Martyn Butler, who helped set up the Terrence Higgins Trust after his friend Terry died from an Aids-related illness in 1982, is to receive an OBE for services to charity and to public health.

The trust founders hoped by naming the trust – which focused on raising funds for research and awareness of the illness – after Terry, that it would personalise and humanise Aids in a very public way.

Former culture secretary Sir John Whittingdale, the Conservative MP for Maldon, is to receive his knighthood for political and public service.

Former Wigan loose forward Sean O’Loughlin is to collect an OBE for services to rugby league.

After a 19-year career with his hometown club, he went on to become the assistant coach for the first team.

He played 459 games and won 10 major honours with Wigan. The one-club man and captain hung up his boots at the end of his 19th season as a rugby league professional in 2020.

Natalie Queiroz, of Birmingham – who educates young people about knife crime after surviving a near fatal stabbing by an ex-boyfriend when she was heavily pregnant, is also collecting her MBE.