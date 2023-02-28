Use preserved vegetables to combat shortages, says MasterChef host Gregg Wallace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Use preserved vegetables to combat shortages, says MasterChef host Gregg Wallace

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 3.40pm Updated: February 28 2023, 6.03pm
Gregg Wallace urged the public to use preserved vegetables (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Gregg Wallace urged the public to use preserved vegetables (Andrew Matthews/PA)

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace urged the public to use tinned or frozen vegetables to combat food shortages after collecting an MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The 58-year-old broadcaster, who fronts the popular cooking show and its spin-offs alongside John Torode, has been recognised for services to food and charity.

Born in Peckham in south-east London, Wallace sold vegetables on a council estate before beginning his career in the Covent Garden fruit and vegetable market.

He started George Allan’s Greengrocers in 1989 and has gone on to have a successful broadcasting career, presenting shows including Veg Talk on BBC Radio 4, Saturday Kitchen, Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest and Supermarket Secrets.

Asked about vegetable shortages, Mr Wallace told the PA news agency: “It’s got me relooking at preserved vegetables – tinned, frozen. They are not an inferior item.

“I live in a house with a beautiful Italian, I don’t know where we would be without tinned tomatoes, tinned beans. Borlotti I mean, not Heinz.”

He urged the public to “get into your veg”.

“There is nothing healthier and more filling than vegetables,” he told PA.

“Learn more and more veg recipes. It is so good for you, it’s got no fat in it and it’s so filling.”

He added that if you can cook pasta, couscous and rice with vegetables then “a whole world of calorie possibilities across five continents has just opened up to you”.

Gesturing to a statue of Lord Nelson nearby, he said the troops he led were “more active” than their French counterparts because the vice-admiral spent “so much time” securing fresh food.

He also told PA that people would be “served” by picking up more kitchen experience to reduce reliance on processed and expensive foods.

“I’m not a political animal but if I was going to campaign for one thing that would be compulsory cooking in schools,” Mr Wallace said.

Asked about common mistakes with vegetables, he replied: “Tomatoes on the vine are the biggest con.

“It is a bit like paying more money for potatoes with dirt on them.”

The MasterChef presenter acknowledged that the popular show played a big part in getting him to the castle on Tuesday.

He said: “I think if I was still in the council estate in Peckham selling carrots I may not have got the same attention.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Gregg Wallace speaks to the Princess Royal as he is made an MBE (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Wallace told PA he was “ludicrously excitable” after receiving his award.

“I’m just happy. I’m like a three-year-old who has just had four bags of sweets,” he said.

“My heart rate won’t go down, I can’t get the silly grin off my face.”

He added he was amazed that Princess Anne had heard of his friendship with Zara and Mike Tindall.

The Princess Royal also expressed her disappointment to him about Scotland losing narrowly to France on Sunday in the Six Nations.

Martyn Butler, who helped set up the Terrence Higgins Trust after his friend Terry died from an Aids-related illness in 1982, and three-time Olympic field hockey player Ben Hawes also received honours during Tuesday’s ceremony.

Former Wigan loose forward Sean O’Loughlin, who played for his hometown club for 19 years, collected an OBE award for services to rugby league while 81-year-old Faith Rutterford was made an MBE for public service having worked at RAF Mildenhall for more than 63 years.

