Eurovision tickets for Liverpool to go on sale next week

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 8.31am
Eurovision tickets for nine live shows will go on sale next week (BBC/PA)
Eurovision tickets for nine live shows will go on sale next week.

Fans hoping to see one of six previews and three televised shows at the Liverpool ACC will need to head to Ticketmaster’s website from noon on Tuesday.

Tickets range from £30 to £290 for the semi-final shows and from £80 to £380 for the grand final shows, which are being hosted in the city after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest last year (Yui Mok/PA)

Eurovision fans need a Ticketmaster account before they can buy tickets – for one show at a time.

They will be able to buy up to four tickets per purchase for the live shows and six for the preview performances.

Eurovision will air on the BBC and be hosted by singer Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina alongside returning favourite Graham Norton, the comedian and talk show host.

Outside the official Eurovision shows, there is a two-week cultural festival in Liverpool called EuroFest, which will include free events and see collaborations between artists in the UK and Ukraine.

Commissions include The Blue And Yellow Submarine Parade by The Kazimier, described as an outdoor, underwater sea disco with hundreds of performers, music and a huge glitterball jellyfish.

Eurovision 2023
The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, Merseyside, illuminated ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)

Displaced Ukrainians living in the UK through the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme will be able to apply for cheaper tickets.

Around 3,000 tickets for those who fled their home country when Russian troops invaded last February will be subsided by the Government.

They will cost £20.

The semi-final evening preview kicks off the song contest at 8pm on Monday May 8, with the grand final live show bringing it to an end at 8pm on Saturday May 13.

For more, see bbc.co.uk/eurovision.

