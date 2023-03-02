Gibson guitar used by Chuck Berry at Wembley could fetch £20,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Gibson guitar used by Chuck Berry at Wembley could fetch £20,000 at auction

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 1.43pm
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry’s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry’s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

When rock’n’roll legend Chuck Berry broke a guitar string on stage at Wembley, someone thrust a replacement guitar into his hand so he could finish the show.

That guitar, a 1964 Gibson Firebird V, is now expected to fetch up to £20,000 at auction in Wiltshire.

Riding high in the charts with his hit My Ding-A-Ling, Berry headlined the 1972 London Rock And Roll Show at Wembley alongside Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard and Bill Haley and the Comets.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry's guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry’s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

During the show’s climax, Berry broke a guitar string – and quick-thinking backing guitarist Terry Gibson handed him the Gibson Firebird.

The moment was captured in a film of the concert and a photographer took a photograph, which became the cover of a 2017 album of Berry’s greatest hits.

The strap being auctioned with the guitar is also believed to be the same one worn by Chuck Berry.

The instrument is being sold by a private collector who bought it from Gibson’s family.

Mr Gibson, whose real name was Terry Clemson, was a renowned British rock and roll guitarist who played with artists such as Gene Vincent and Bo Diddley, as well as his own band The Downliners.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs, from Gardiner Houlgate, near Bath, said: “I’ve been auctioning guitars for over 15 years but this is only the second time I’ve seen a Chuck Berry instrument come up for sale.

“They’re exceptionally rare. Even though Berry used our guitar for a single night, the London Rock And Roll Show was a landmark event and is fully documented on film.”

Berry rose to fame in the 1950s with a succession of hits including Johnny B. Goode, Roll Over Beethoven and No Particular Place to Go.

Johnny B. Goode was famously covered by Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly in the hit film Back To The Future.

Berry’s last hit was My Ding-A-Ling, which topped the UK chart in 1972. He died in 2017 aged 90.

The London Rock And Roll Show took place at Wembley on August 5 1972 and was only the second concert held at the stadium.

In the concert film released in 1973, the future manager of the Sex Pistols, Malcolm McLaren, can be seen selling T-shirts.

Other items for sale in the auction include an acoustic guitar owned by The Who’s Pete Townshend, an amplifier used by Eric Clapton and a guitar owned by the late Jeff Beck.

Another rare item is a late 1960s double-neck Gibson guitar formerly owned by Mike Oldfield. Only 20 of these guitars were ever made.

The auction will take place on March 9.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
5
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Former Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' event in…
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry’s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters

Editor's Picks

Most Commented