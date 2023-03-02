Naomi Campbell takes to the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell takes to the runway at Paris Fashion Week

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 5.12pm
Naomi Campbell on the Off-White catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/AP)
Naomi Campbell on the Off-White catwalk (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Naomi Campbell wore a series of statement dresses on the Off-White runway at Paris Fashion Week.

For one outfit, the supermodel, 52, opted for a black, skintight sheer dress with a bejewelled neckline, while her other look was a black gown with statement zip detailing.

Naomi Campbell on the runway
Naomi Campbell on the runway (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Plenty of famous faces were on the front row, including singer and actor Jared Leto, actor Jodie Turner-Smith, model Jourdan Dunn and Thor actress Tessa Thompson.

Off-White was originally set up by Virgil Abloh, who died at the age of 41 in November 2021.

(L-R) Lori Harvey, Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson front row at Off-White
Lori Harvey, Jodie Turner-Smith and Tessa Thompson front row at Off-White (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The role of art director is now filled by London-based Ib Kamara, who is also the editor-in-chief of Dazed magazine.

Kamara showed his first collection for the brand last September, and this one was entitled Lunar Delivery.

The set was a sparse moonscape, with a reflective silver dome in the middle.

The autumn/winter collection looked futuristic, with distressed knitwear paired with statement gowns and sharp tailoring.

Jared Leto ahead of the show
Jared Leto ahead of the show (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Silver embellishments ran throughout the collection, from belts, buckles and zips, to models’ hair decorated with silver rings, which entirely covered another model’s face.

Off-White runway
Silver embellishments on a model’s face (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

On Instagram, the brand said: “As existing codes, past rituals and human objects are blasted into a new dimension, garments charged with contemporary perspective hint at a previously unimaginable future.”

Campbell took to the runway arm-in-arm with Kamara to celebrate the new collection.

France Fashion Off-White F/W 23-24
Naomi Campbell with art director Ibrahim Kamara (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The supermodel was close with the late Abloh, and is a regular on the Off-White runway.

Along with Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, Campbell was part of a group of top models in the 1990s, dubbed the Supers.

Paris Fashion Week continues until March 7, with shows from Chanel, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham still to come.

