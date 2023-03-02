Fans given closer look at final season of Succession in full-length trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fans given closer look at final season of Succession in full-length trailer

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 7.29pm
Succession (HBO/Now TV/PA)
Fans of Succession have been given a closer look at the final season of the drama-fuelled hit show.

The upcoming, and last, series of the highly anticipated HBO drama, which follows the dysfunctional Roy family as they fight for control over a media empire, is set for release on March 26.

The latest full-length trailer opens with power-hungry patriarch Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox, asking: “Why does everyone ask how I’m feeling?

“I got done a huge deal. I got the election. I got ATN. I’ve got plenty on my plate.”

The fourth season picks up after the Roy siblings’ failed coup and their father’s proposal to sell his global media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo to tech mogul Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

The trailer goes on to see Logan’s attempt to grow his power, with the continued help of Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans, played by Matthew Macfadyen, and fan-favourite cousin Greg, played by Nicholas Braun.

At one point, Greg informs Tom that Logan is “on the floor” of the ATN newsroom, to which Tom says “explain to me what he’s doing”.

Greg replies: “He’s moseying, terrifyingly moseying. It’s like if Santa Clause was a hitman.”

The trailer continues to show further discussion among the Roy children – Kendall, Shiv and Roman – as they attempt to overthrow their father once again.

At one point, Roman, played by Kieran Culkin, tells Lukas: “We are going to grind you down man. We are sand in the gears.

“I hate you. Do you understand that?”

Kendall, played by Jeremy Strong, is seen suggesting a new approach to his siblings, which would see them partner with Stewy Hosseini, played by Arian Moayed, Sandi Furness, portrayed by Hope Davis and Nan Pierce, played by Cherry Jones.

Despite their efforts, Logan seems unaffected by his children’s plans, at one point telling them: “I love you, but you are not serious people.”

Later Logan is seen detailing plans of his own, violently telling his ATN staff: “I’m going to build something bigger, faster, wilder.

“I want to kill the opposition. Cut their throats.

“We are pirates.”

The clip also gives further insight into the goings-on in Shiv’s strained marriage to Tom – with a frustrated Shiv, played by Sarah Snook, saying: “You want to clear the air? You’re a snake.”

To which Tom replies: “You have hurt me more than you could possibly imagine.”

Alongside the family drama, eldest child Connor, played by Alan Ruck, is still pursuing his presidential bid with the help of his partner and former escort Willa Ferreyra, portrayed by Justine Lupe.

Season four of Succession is set to air on HBO on March 26.

