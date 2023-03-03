Ken Bruce opens last BBC Radio 2 show after receiving thank-you cards from fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ken Bruce opens last BBC Radio 2 show after receiving thank-you cards from fans

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 7.47am Updated: March 3 2023, 10.13am
Thank you cards given to Ken Bruce for his last show on BBC Radio 2 (James Watkins/PA)
Thank you cards given to Ken Bruce for his last show on BBC Radio 2 (James Watkins/PA)

Radio DJ Ken Bruce has opened his last BBC Radio 2 show after more than 40 years at the corporation.

The 72-year-old Scottish presenter – who has regularly presented his mid-morning programme from 9.30am to midday for more than 30 years – has had his last handover from The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

He previously revealed on Twitter he was a “little surprised and disappointed” that his final show was brought forward to Friday by the BBC.

During his handover, Bruce received messages of thanks from fans who left voice notes for the DJ wishing him well on the future.

Bruce was also pictured surrounded by cards from well-wishers in the Radio 2 studio on his last day.

He told listeners when opening the show to not “expect hidden messages” in the songs he plays.

On Friday, Bruce told Radio 4’s Today programme: “It’s entirely within the BBC’s right to ask me to step away a little early.

“But for the sake of 17 days, which was all that was remaining (on my contract), it seems a shame.”

Vernon Kaye on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show
Bruce’s slot is due to be taken over by TV presenter Vernon Kay in May, on a date yet to be announced (James Watkins/BBC Radio 2)

Bruce first joined the corporation in 1977 in his 30s as a BBC Radio Scotland presenter, going on to present several different programmes.

His first regular slot on Radio 2 was the Saturday Late Show in 1984, and the following year he fronted the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, taking over from Sir Terry Wogan.

Bruce later moved to mid-mornings in 1986 and after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, returned to mid-mornings in January 1992.

The presenter will be moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

Bruce also told Radio 4 he understood “gardening leave is a known concept” but he believes when “given a contract”, you work to finish it.

He added: “Over the last 46 years, I haven’t had very much time off, I’ve attempted to turn up whenever I’m required to turn up.

“So my natural feeling as a broadcaster is if I’ve got 17 days to do, I want to do them.”

He earlier told the Daily Mail newspaper that he “wasn’t given any real reason that I understood” by the BBC for the decision to move his final programme.

Ken Bruce leaves BBC Radio 2
Bruce will join Greatest Hits Radio later this year after it was announced he is leaving his mid-morning weekday slot on BBC Radio 2 after 31 years (Bauer Media)

In response to his comments, a Radio 2 spokesperson previously said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March.

“Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break.

“We wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Prior to his departure, Bruce also said that he would “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

Last week, the BBC announced that TV presenter Vernon Kay will take over Bruce’s Radio 2 slot on a date yet to be announced.

Gary Davies, host of the station’s Sounds Of The 80s, will present the mid-morning show from March 6 until Kay takes over the helm, the BBC said.

