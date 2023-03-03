Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed over sex video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed over sex video

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 1.08pm Updated: March 3 2023, 1.09pm
Reality TV personality Stephen Bear has been sentenced for voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films (CPS/ PA)
Reality TV personality Stephen Bear has been sentenced for voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films (CPS/ PA)

Reality TV personality Stephen Bear has been jailed for sharing a private video of him having sex with his ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison on his OnlyFans website.

The 33-year-old, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and 28-year-old Ms Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on August 2 2020.

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, has waived her right to anonymity.

Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting, told an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court that Ms Harrison and Bear had consensual sex at his home in Loughton, Essex, but Ms Harrison did not know they were being recorded.

Ms Harrison said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, the prosecutor said.

The complainant said that she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and later that year she was made aware that it was circulating online.

Stephen Bear court case
Georgia Harrison has waived her right to anonymity (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Ms Carey said that Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

Bear, who has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, denied all charges and claimed at trial that he deleted the footage that day and had shared it with no-one other than Ms Harrison.

But he was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

Judge Christopher Morgan sentenced him at the same court on Friday to 21 months in prison.

After Bear was found guilty last year, Ms Harrison said: “I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

Bear attended his trial in a hired chauffeur-driven white Rolls Royce wearing a black fur jacket and sunglasses and was accompanied by his girlfriend, Jessica Smith.

Stephen Bear court case
Reality TV personality Stephen Bear attended his trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in a hired white Rolls Royce (Joe Giddens/ PA)

In January, while awaiting sentencing, Bear shared a video on his Twitter account of him proposing to Ms Smith at a restaurant and her saying yes.

In the footage, filmed by another person, Bear shouted to other diners from a balcony table that he had a “special announcement” before getting on one knee and asking Ms Smith to marry him.

During his trial, Bear’s Twitter account posted a “50% off” deal for his adult entertainment website alongside a photo of him arriving at court accompanied by Ms Smith.

Bear had been on bail since his conviction in December.

