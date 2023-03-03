Georgia Harrison ‘stands with victims’ as Stephen Bear jailed over revenge porn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Georgia Harrison ‘stands with victims’ as Stephen Bear jailed over revenge porn

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 2.50pm Updated: March 3 2023, 3.47pm
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court to be sentenced (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court to be sentenced (Joe Giddens/PA)

Social media personality Georgia Harrison said she stands in solidarity with other victims of revenge porn as her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear was jailed for sharing a private sex video of them on his OnlyFans website.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, sang Lady In Red as he walked to Chelmsford Crown Court to be sentenced, asking people if they wanted to pose for a selfie with him and telling reporters his trial was not fair.

The 33-year-old ex-roofer and 28-year-old Ms Harrison were captured having sex on CCTV cameras in Bear’s garden on August 2 2020.

Ms Harrison, who has appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, Love Island and Olivia Meets Her Match, has waived her right to anonymity.

Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting, told an earlier trial that Ms Harrison and Bear had consensual sex at his home in Loughton, Essex, but Ms Harrison did not know they were being recorded.

Georgia Harrison
Georgia Harrison speaks to the media outside Chelmsford Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Harrison said that when Bear showed her the footage she told him “never to send” it to anyone and “made it plain how upset she would be if he did”, the prosecutor said.

Stephen Bear court case
Ms Harrison was praised for her dignity and courage (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The complainant said that she saw Bear send the footage to someone on WhatsApp later that day, and later that year she was made aware that it was circulating online.

Ms Carey said that Bear uploaded the footage “either himself or had it uploaded to OnlyFans and profited financially”.

Bear, who has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, denied all charges but was found guilty of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

He was jailed on Friday for 21 months.

Bear was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register and will be subject to notification requirements for 10 years, and he was made subject to a restraining order not to contact Georgia Harrison for five years.

Speaking outside court, Ms Harrison said she was “happy and relieved that this matter is finally over”.

Stephen Bear court case
Reality TV star Stephen Bear arrives at Chelmsford Crown Court (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“Today’s sentence is a vindication of what I’ve been put through and sends a clear message that the police and the courts take this matter very seriously,” she said.

“I want to let all other victims of this crime know that I stand in solidarity with them and I have absolutely no regrets on waiving my anonymity.

“I hope that this puts anyone off committing this sort of crime and I hope for anyone else who has been victim of it (that) it gives them some sort of justice.”

Judge Christopher Morgan, sentencing, said the defendant “wished to exploit the economic value of the recording” of Bear and Ms Harrison having sex.

“I’m sure that you recognised the enhanced economic value to you by having Georgia Harrison, a well-known reality TV and social media personality, in the video,” the judge said.

He said Bear caused Ms Harrison “extensive humiliation and embarrassment”.

Stephen Bear court case
Georgia Harrison said Bear's sentence showed that the justice system takes revenge porn seriously (Joe Giddens/ PA)

After Bear was jailed, he raised a hand to wave from the secure dock, and said: “Have a good evening.

“Enjoy the weekend everyone.”

Bear had attended his trial in a hired chauffeur-driven white Rolls-Royce wearing a black fur jacket and sunglasses and was accompanied by his girlfriend, Jessica Smith.

Prosecutor Ms Carey described this as “turning up in, on any view, an ostentatious manner”, adding it was a “compelling indication the defendant shows no remorse”.

In a statement read to the court, Ms Harrison said she felt “physically sick” when the video was shared and was “crying hysterically for hours”.

“It makes me sick to think so many people have watched it,” she said.

Stephen Bear court case
Bear and his partner Jessica Smith (Joe Giddens/ PA)

She said her earnings had “dropped dramatically compared with before” and she had lost contracts.

Gemma Rose, mitigating, said that Bear, who is of previous good character, had been assessed as having ADHD and mixed anxiety and depressive disorder.

“He told me he wants to go back to what he did before, to roofing, he said he wants a fresh start,” she said.

The judge praised Ms Harrison for speaking with “dignity and courage”.

