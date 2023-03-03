Queen Consort to present personal items during Antiques Roadshow special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen Consort to present personal items during Antiques Roadshow special

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 4.00pm Updated: March 3 2023, 6.23pm
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce during a visit to the Antiques Roadshow at the Eden Project in Bodelva, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall (left) with BBC presenter Fiona Bruce during a visit to the Antiques Roadshow at the Eden Project in Bodelva, Cornwall (Hugh Hastings/PA)

The Queen Consort is to have two personal items examined by Antiques Roadshow experts when she guest stars in a special episode of the BBC show.

Filmed in Cornwall at the Eden Project last September, the programme will see Camilla meet the team and join host Fiona Bruce in a Guess The Mystery Object game.

For the occasion, Camilla brought along a rare snuffbox from the Royal Collection made from Cornish silver and a copy of Elegy In A Country Churchyard by poet Thomas Gray.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to Antiques Roadshow
The episode will see Camilla meet the team and join host Fiona Bruce in a Guess The Mystery Object game (Hugh Hastings/PA)

Silver specialist Duncan Campbell is thrilled with the snuffbox due to it being the first all-English silver he has seen in his career.

Meanwhile, books expert Justin Croft also admires Camilla’s copy of Gray’s work as she describes her love for the poem and her interest in the book’s special binding, which was done in 1899 by the Guild of Women Binders.

Later in the episode, the Queen Consort and Bruce attempt to guess the true purpose of three unusual items offered up by jewellery specialist Geoffrey Munn.

Among the items is a piece of rock crystal, a silver plaque decorated with a pair of eyes and two jewelled arrows.

Bruce, who has presented Antiques Roadshow since 2008, said: “The Queen Consort was just terrific fun. She put everyone at ease and was keen to take part in the programme and chat to everyone.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to Antiques Roadshow
The Queen Consort will have two personal items examined by Antiques Roadshow experts during the special programme (Hugh Hastings/PA)

“The members of the public that came along with their items that day got a bit more than they bargained for as they had no idea The Queen Consort was coming!

“Her Majesty got stuck into our Antiques Roadshow games, though Guess The Mystery Object had us both stumped.”

The presenter also discussed with Camilla her close connection to the Eden Project and her support for The Big Lunch, a charity based at the Cornish site which encourages people to come together with their local community to share a meal.

The Cornish attraction’s two enormous “biome” greenhouses hosted the show’s various experts, and crowds of local people also brought their family heirlooms to be valued.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to Antiques Roadshow
During the visit, Camilla also stopped to talk to members of the public (Hugh Hastings/PA)

During the visit, Camilla also stopped to talk to members of the public including 16-year-old Dylan Kilpatrick and his mother Amanda Fishlock, from Cornwall, who had brought along a painting by their ancestor, 19th century artist Robert Ponsonby Staples, featuring a family on a seaside outing.

Ms Fishlock explained the artist was a relative on her mother’s side, which is how the painting came to be in their possession.

When asked what Camilla had thought of the painting, Dylan said: “She said she was jealous, she said she really liked the figure in the foreground.”

The episode will air on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

