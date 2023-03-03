Ipso outlines five-year plan to strengthen quality of journalism in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ipso outlines five-year plan to strengthen quality of journalism in UK

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 8.39pm
(PA)
(PA)

The UK’s press watchdog has outlined how it will strengthen the quality of journalism and its value to the public over the next five years.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), which regulates most of Britain’s magazines and newspapers, has published its corporate strategy for 2023 to 2028.

Ipso’s five main aims include demonstrating its independence from the Government, building transparency and public trust in its regulation, and being responsive to a “changing media landscape”.

The watchdog said it also aims to become an “ever more inclusive organisation” and “more accessible and accountable to a diverse public”.

Ipso’s chair, Lord Edward Faulks KC, said the new strategy will benefit the public and the publishers.

He said: “Regulation by Ipso is a mark of accountability and credibility.

“It demonstrates that publishers are ready to be held to account for their journalism and their content.

“This gives confidence to readers and helps to bolster high quality journalism.

“Ipso will continue its work to protect the public interest, freedom of expression, and strengthen journalism through fair and consistent regulation.”

Ipso was established in 2014 as a replacement for the Press Complaints Commission (PCC), which was dissolved after it failed to investigate the extent of phone hacking by the News of the World.

Charlotte Dewar, chief executive of Ipso, said the watchdog hopes to cement its position as the “authoritative press regulator” in the UK through the five-year plan.

She said: “Over the next five years, we will consolidate our position as the authoritative press regulator of the UK newspaper, magazine and digital news industry.

“In an increasingly complex environment, we will reinforce the relevance of Ipso regulation to the full range of journalism being produced in the UK today, and promote engagement between the public and journalists about press standards issues.

“Where we identify standards failures, we will act swiftly and flexibly to address them.”

“We also recognise that while – at its best – the press acts in the public interest, when journalistic standards fall short the public suffer,” she added.

“Ipso will continue to hold publishers to account to give redress to people who have been wronged.”

The watchdog said it will also be working with other overseers with whom its remit overlaps – for example social media regulators.

