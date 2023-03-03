Ipso outlines five-year plan to strengthen quality of journalism in UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s press watchdog has outlined how it will strengthen the quality of journalism and its value to the public over the next five years.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso), which regulates most of Britain’s magazines and newspapers, has published its corporate strategy for 2023 to 2028.

Ipso’s five main aims include demonstrating its independence from the Government, building transparency and public trust in its regulation, and being responsive to a “changing media landscape”.

The watchdog said it also aims to become an “ever more inclusive organisation” and “more accessible and accountable to a diverse public”.

Ipso’s chair, Lord Edward Faulks KC, said the new strategy will benefit the public and the publishers.

He said: “Regulation by Ipso is a mark of accountability and credibility.

“It demonstrates that publishers are ready to be held to account for their journalism and their content.

“This gives confidence to readers and helps to bolster high quality journalism.

“Ipso will continue its work to protect the public interest, freedom of expression, and strengthen journalism through fair and consistent regulation.”

Ipso was established in 2014 as a replacement for the Press Complaints Commission (PCC), which was dissolved after it failed to investigate the extent of phone hacking by the News of the World.

Charlotte Dewar, chief executive of Ipso, said the watchdog hopes to cement its position as the “authoritative press regulator” in the UK through the five-year plan.

She said: “Over the next five years, we will consolidate our position as the authoritative press regulator of the UK newspaper, magazine and digital news industry.

“In an increasingly complex environment, we will reinforce the relevance of Ipso regulation to the full range of journalism being produced in the UK today, and promote engagement between the public and journalists about press standards issues.

“Where we identify standards failures, we will act swiftly and flexibly to address them.”

“We also recognise that while – at its best – the press acts in the public interest, when journalistic standards fall short the public suffer,” she added.

“Ipso will continue to hold publishers to account to give redress to people who have been wronged.”

The watchdog said it will also be working with other overseers with whom its remit overlaps – for example social media regulators.