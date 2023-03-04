Johnny Depp buys ‘quirky items’ after dropping into Lincolnshire antiques centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Johnny Depp buys ‘quirky items’ after dropping into Lincolnshire antiques centre

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 5.59pm Updated: March 4 2023, 6.44pm
Johnny Depp (Yui Mok/PA)
Johnny Depp (Yui Mok/PA)

Johnny Depp bought three guitars, a skull-encrusted vase and an easel to furnish his new London home during a surprise visit to an antiques centre in Lincolnshire on Friday.

The Hollywood actor, 59, known for his roles in Pirates Of The Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, arrived at Hemswell Antiques Centres by helicopter and was taken on a private tour after hours.

Owner Robert Miller, 58, said he overheard Depp talking about the late musician Jeff Beck while testing different guitars during his visit.

Beck, who died aged 78 in January, released an album with Depp last year titled 18 and they played a number of live gigs together.

Mr Miller told the PA news agency: “He just bought a lot of very quirky items. A desk chair, three guitars, paint sets, easels, a few pictures, posters, just a whole range of things for decorative items for his own personal property.

“He chose a vase with a skull on it. Guitars obviously. He was very friendly with, best friends with Jeff Beck, he sat and played a few tunes on this guitar I think just for old times’ sake really and then decided to buy three of the guitars that were there.

“I think I overheard him talking (about Beck) to one of his colleagues that was with him.”

Mr Miller said he was told a special guest would arrive at 4.30pm on Friday, but had to conceal his identity because Depp “just wanted to relax and walk round without being bombarded by the general public”.

He told PA: “We hosted refreshments for him and he was able to walk around.

“It was great because he was his normal self and he was very relaxed and was able to spend time looking at things and playing on the guitars that he wanted to play on.

“He felt very at home.”

Hemswell Antique Centres is Europe’s largest antiques centre and has links to Pinewood Studios, which has produced films including the Superman, Harry Potter and James Bond franchises.

Mr Miller said Depp visited with someone from Pinewood Studios to furnish a house he has bought in London and was “overwhelmed” with the private tour.

He told PA: “Johnny said to me he spends a lot of time in hotels and places where you can’t really go out because he just gets completely hounded by the general public.

“He was overwhelmed, he said he could’ve stayed here all night, but he had to get back because of the flight times into London. He’ll definitely be back.”

Having kept the visit a secret, Mr Miller said staff were “quite surprised when he walked through the front door”.

He added: “He interacted with the staff very well, we asked if he’d take a group photograph with the staff, and he allowed that to happen.

“One of the two staff who have got children came back later and he did a selfie with them so it made their day.

“He was a very sociable person, quite quietly spoken, but very sociable, very friendly and chatty. Not what I expected.

“I think it was nice the way he came across and he was interested in what he was looking at.

“He felt really comfortable in the environment that he was in, looking at items before his era, and I think he really enjoyed that.”

Depp’s visit comes after his victory in the multimillion-dollar US lawsuit against his former partner Amber Heard.

While awaiting the verdict in the trial, Depp made several appearances alongside musician Beck in the UK, at venues in London, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
2
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
27
3
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald’s next to M90 in Fife
2
4
Panmurefield barber Bladez
Panmurefield barber to close after 14 years due to rising costs
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Friarton Bridge has been closed due to a police incident Picture shows; Friarton Bridge. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Stuart Cowper Date; 04/03/2023
Friarton Bridge reopens after police incident
4
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information on missing 13-year-old Ellie Clark Picture shows; Ellie Clark. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 05/03/2023
Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Perth girl, 13
7
Eilish McColgan holds arms aloft after winning silver at Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Dundee hero Eilish McColgan shatters Paula Radcliffe’s British 10,000m record
8
John Johnston appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth hoaxer called 999 to report missing house keys
9
James McMahon.
Arbroath birthday bash lout dislocated police officer’s jaw with one punch
10
Morgan Gray Broughty Ferry Dundee
Dundee woman in anorexia recovery using pageant final to raise awareness of illness

More from The Courier

Ritchie-Hosler was Dunfermline's main man. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Alloa talking points as Kane Ritchie-Hosler shines in comfortable victory ahead…
Team Henderson celebrate their World Junior gold. Image: WCF.
Two new Perthshire World Junior curling champions, Holly Wilkie-Milne and Laura Watt, follow in…
There were heads in hands on a few occasions for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone's missed chance(s) against Hearts, long-range woes and best back three
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
3 Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's men suffer defeat…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Goodwin's side were undone by defensive errors. Image: SNS
3 Dundee United talking points as startling stats show Jim Goodwin focus and huge…
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (R) celebrates with Ben Williamson after making it 2-0. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points from Cove as Dee handle expectation, Lee Ashcroft and Ryan…
Ricky Little was red carded by Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien claims Hamilton striker didn't want Ricky Little to see red as Arbroath…
Lynsey Mitchell takes Rosie the guide dog through the everyday street obstacle course at the Forfar training centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Guide Dogs: How charity's Forfar base has been changing lives for 60 years
Steve MacDougall, Courier, New Performing Arts Centre at Dundee High School, Former Post Office building, Euclid Street / Meadowside, Dundee. Pictures of the space in the old Post Office that is to become the new centre for performing arts at the school. Pictured, general view / exterior.
Plans for 90 flats in former Dundee Post Office revealed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented