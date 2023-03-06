Scotland’s electronic music industry worth £550m – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s electronic music industry worth £550m – report

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.04am
The report looks at the impact of the electronic music industry (Sergii Pavlov sad/Alamy/PA)

Scotland’s electronic music industry is worth £550 million to the economy, according to a new report.

The report was commissioned by the Night Time Industries Association (NIAT) to examine the economic contribution and the cultural significance of the electronic music industry to the UK economy.

It found that the total measurable economic impact of electronic music in the UK – including concerts, festivals, and nightclubs – is estimated at £2.63 billion.

This included £550 million contributed by the industry in Scotland, with the estimate based on figures for last year.

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris has played at venues around the world (Ian West/PA)

Mike Grieve, chairman of NTIA Scotland and director of the Sub Club venue in Glasgow, said: “Electronic music has been an important contributor to the social and economic wellbeing of the Scottish economy for decades, with established entities in our towns and cities producing significant artists and music output from the Highlands and Islands to the Borders and all points in between.

“Without the clubs, venues, promoters, artists, labels and studios across the nation, the vibrancy of Scotland’s music scene would be very much diminished.”

He said that Glasgow, Dundee, Perth, Stirling, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness have all contributed to Scotland’s electronic music economy over the last three and a half decades.

Mr Grieve added: “We can point to the biggest selling electronic music artist in the world, Calvin Harris, coming from the Scottish Borders, cutting his teeth producing music at home in Dumfries in the early noughties before playing out to Scottish club audiences and ultimately selling out stadiums worldwide as one of the UK’s biggest ever musical exports.

“This report makes clear how vital it is that this cornerstone of Scotland’s modern musical heritage is respected and protected and that the true value of electronic music to our communities and economy is appreciated and nurtured.”

The report was written by David Boyle of Audience Strategies, an agency that uses data to help artists and brands to understand their audiences and trends.

It found that the UK is the second largest music exporter globally, with 10% of all music streams worldwide attributed to British musicians.

Exports of recorded music from the UK hit a record high of £590.8 million in 2021, with £41.2 million being electronic music, the report found.

Lindsay McIntyre, director of KSG Acoustics, said: “This crucial report shines a spotlight on our culturally vital electronic music scene and the value it has to Scotland’s economy.

“As a provider of technical services to the music industry in Scotland, we have watched it grow and flourish and the artists, venues and events we support underline the creativity and social cohesion unique to this part of the live events sector.”

