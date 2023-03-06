Wheelchair racer Abby Cook announced as Blue Peter presenter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wheelchair racer Abby Cook announced as Blue Peter presenter

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 10.05am Updated: March 6 2023, 12.46pm
Falkirk’s Abby Cook is the 42nd presenter to join the Blue Peter team (BBC)
Wheelchair racer Abby Cook has been announced as the 42nd Blue Peter presenter.

The new host of the long-running children’s TV show will join Mwaka Mudenda, Joel Mawhinney and Henry the dog as she makes her debut on Friday by showing her skills at the track and meeting animals in the studio.

Cook, from Falkirk in Scotland, said: “I was speechless when I found out, I had to check it was true, it was a very emotional moment knowing I would actually be presenting a show I love and had grown up with.”

Since studying applied biological science at Forth Valley College, she has worked with Forth Valley Disability Sport, supporting disabled and non-disabled young people becoming active, and as a mental health project administrator for Scottish Disability Sport.

The 20-year-old wheelchair user also trains twice a week with Paralympians as part of the athletics club Forth Valley Flyers and also likes to do wheelies at her local skate park.

Cook added: “Helen (Skelton) and (dog) Barney were my era, but I also became obsessed with watching You Decide when the public got to choose the latest presenter and they picked Lindsey (Russell).

“I remember thinking what a great role model she was, she had never presented before but here was this strong woman going on the show and doing an amazing job.

“I’m hoping to do the same because I know what a lasting impression the presenters can have on the audience.”

During her interview for Blue Peter, when she was not told it was a BBC show, she said “here’s one I made earlier” when playing the ukulele.

She will combat her fear of heights as she takes on her first challenge to collect a Blue Peter badge by abseiling down Millers Dale Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: “When Abby came to the studio, we knew she would be great for the show because she has an unstoppable ‘can do’ attitude.

“She’s up for any challenge and we know she’ll connect beautifully with our audience because she has a real affinity for working with young people, but she also has the biggest of hearts.”

Blue Peter is on Fridays at 5pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.

