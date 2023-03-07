Louise Minchin says Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist deals with hard truths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Louise Minchin says Women’s Prize for Fiction longlist deals with hard truths

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 6.42pm
Louise Minchin has said the longlist for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction deals with ‘hard truths’ and ‘difficult subjects’ (Ian West/PA)
Louise Minchin has said the longlist for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction deals with ‘hard truths’ and ‘difficult subjects’ (Ian West/PA)

Louise Minchin has said the longlist for the 2023 Women’s Prize for Fiction deals with “hard truths” and “difficult subjects”.

The TV presenter is the chair of the judges for the prize – which celebrates original fiction written in English by women from anywhere in the world – as it was announced on Tuesday who was being spotlighted this year.

The 2023 longlist features two former winners, Northern Ireland novelist Maggie O’Farrell and American author Barbara Kingsolver, and three other writers – Natalie Haynes, Laline Paull and Elizabeth McKenzie – who appeared on previous shortlists.

Women’s Prize for Fiction awards ceremony
Maggie O’Farrell, who won the Women’s Prize for Fiction award in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

While talking about the longlist, Minchin, 54, told the PA news agency: “I think what books give you is a bit of respite from the world.

“Some of these books deal with hard truths and difficult subjects but they deal with them in a different way and they just give you a little bit of timeout.

“Away from the constant news information or social media, whatever it is, I just think they give you the space to yourself, to be in a world that’s not your own.”

On the list is Trespasses by Irish author Louise Kennedy, about the Troubles in Northern Ireland, and Parini Shroff’s first novel, The Bandit Queens, which tells the story of a woman accused of murdering her husband in India.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter said she feels there is still a “huge appetite” for reading and she is encouraged that her daughter is doing so despite the bombardment of social media.

Minchin added: “TikTok is a massive encourager of reading. So I just think there is a huge appetite out there, and I am really excited about it.

“You’ve only got to travel on the bus or the Tube and, a lot of people are on their phones, but often you do see people reading and I think the thing about reading is it gives you a fresh perspective on things.

“It’s not being sold to you by an algorithm, it’s your choice.”

Minchin also described the list as “ambitious” and “brilliantly original” after nine of the 2023 longlist was announced as coming from debut authors.

She added: “They’re all outstanding, in different ways. And I think different is kind of the key to the list.

“There’s just an enormous variety of voices, of stories, of places where they’re set, a wild and brilliant imagination.

“And I think there’s something for everyone, but also, for me, certainly it opened doors to perspectives that I had not read before.”

Women’s Prize for Fiction – London
Barbara Kingsolver is another author who has previously won the Women’s Prize for Fiction (Yui Mok/PA)

Three books are retellings of popular tales – Demon Copperhead by Kingsolver is inspired by Dickens’ David Copperfield, Stone Blind by Haynes explores the Greek myth of Medusa, and The Marriage Portrait by O’Farrell is a historical depiction of Lucrezia Medici, of the wealthy Italian banking family in the 1560s.

Two novels are told from the perspective of animals, with a spinner dolphin in Pod by Paull and a chorus of animals in Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo.

Out of the 16 authors, there are seven Britons, five Americans, one Irish, one Canadian, one Zimbabwean/American and one French.

Also on the judging panel this year is novelist Rachel Joyce, writer Bella Mackie – who wrote the bestseller How To Kill Your Family – novelist and short story writer Irenosen Okojie, and Labour MP Tulip Siddiq.

The shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be announced on April 26 and the winner will be revealed on June 14 at an evening ceremony in central London.

The winner will receive a cheque for £30,000 and a limited-edition bronze figurine known as a “Bessie”.

Last year, American-Canadian author Ruth Ozeki took home the prize for The Book Of Form And Emptiness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented