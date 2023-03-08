Judi Dench hails ‘heroic’ Ada Salter as blue plaque unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judi Dench hails ‘heroic’ Ada Salter as blue plaque unveiled

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 12.07am
Dame Judi Dench said Ada Salter was a ‘heroic woman’ as a blue plaque is unveiled to the former mayor (English Heritage)
Dame Judi Dench said Ada Salter was a ‘heroic woman’ as a blue plaque is unveiled to the former mayor (English Heritage)

Dame Judi Dench has described Ada Salter as a “heroic woman” as a blue plaque was unveiled to the former green space campaigner.

The Oscar-winning actress, 88, is patron of the Salter Centenary, which last year celebrated the 100th anniversary of the year the social reformer became London’s first female mayor and Britain’s first female Labour mayor when she was elected mayor of Bermondsey in 1922.

She will be commemorated with the sign by Historic England at the Bermondsey Settlement – a social movement house founded by Methodist reformer John Scott Lidgett – which she lived in during the 1890s.

At 149 Lower Road in Rotherhithe, Mrs Salter undertook social work across what was then a deprived dockside area of south London, and became mayor of the Metropolitan Borough of Bermondsey.

English Heritage unveils blue plaque to Ada Salter (English Heritage)
The blue plaque to Ada Salter (English Heritage)

Dame Judi said: “As a champion of environmentalism and the welfare of others, Ada was a force to be reckoned with.

“We have so much to thank her for and so much that we can still learn from her. I’m delighted to help bring this heroic woman into the public eye.”

Born on July 20 1866 in Northamptonshire, Mrs Salter organised strike relief – a daily meal for 50,000 strikers and their families – for the women taking part in the Bermondsey Uprising in 1911.

She was honorary treasurer of the Women’s Labour League, when the thousands of women demanded better pay and conditions from employees of factories in Bermondsey and Rotherhithe.

The former London and Bermondsey councillor, who also became a Quaker, campaigned for an urban environment with green spaces that was accessible to all for health and welfare reasons.

Both she and her husband Dr Alfred Salter, who became an MP in 1922, helped to change her local area, through the likes of housing programmes and playgrounds, as well as the planting of thousands of trees.

English Heritage historian Rebecca Preston said her “accomplishments were many, and each one highly significant”.

She added that the vice-chair of the London County Council parks committee helped create maternity and child-welfare services which led to the foundation of the borough’s municipal health service and pushed for a green belt around London which became law in 1938.

Ms Preston also said: “She believed that gardens and playgrounds were integral to a total public welfare programme.

“Her open spaces were not just green but ablaze with colour: not least from new strains of hardy dahlia – the ‘Bermondsey Gem’ and the ‘Rotherhithe Gem’ – grown by the borough gardeners in their hundreds.”

Mrs Salter died in December 1942 in Battersea, London.

Dame Judi has been nominated seven times for Academy Awards for performances, including in Mrs Brown as Queen Victoria, and took home the actress in a supporting role award in Shakespeare In Love as Elizabeth I.

She has previously talked about her love of the environment in the one-off BBC documentary, Judi Dench: My Passion For Trees.

Last year Southwark London Borough Council, which now covers the former Bermondsey council area, honoured Mrs Salter by committing to designating 100 new street trees where she started greening Bermondsey and displaying her portrait.

