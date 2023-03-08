Zach Braff says he wanted to ‘base’ latest project around Florence Pugh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zach Braff says he wanted to ‘base’ latest project around Florence Pugh

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 9.32pm
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff attending the UK premiere of A Good Person, at the Ham Yard Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff attending the UK premiere of A Good Person, at the Ham Yard Hotel in London (Ian West/PA)

Zach Braff has said he always had Florence Pugh in mind for his latest film, A Good Person, and wanted to “base” it around his former partner.

The 47-year-old actor and filmmaker has written and directed the upcoming movie, which stars 27-year-old Pugh in the lead role and explores the impact of the opioid crisis in America.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the red carpet at the UK premiere of A Good Person on Wednesday, Braff said: “That was part of the initial inspiration for the film, was writing with Florence.

UK premiere of A Good Person
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff attending the UK premiere of A Good Person (Ian West/PA)

“And I wrote during the pandemic and there are a couple of themes I wanted to write about, and I wanted to base it around Florence.”

Braff and Pugh were first romantically linked in 2019, but Pugh, who previously defended the pair’s 21-year age gap, confirmed they were no longer in a relationship last year.

Braff, the star of TV medical comedy Scrubs, also explained how he drew on his own experiences of grief when writing the film, which follows Allison whose life collapses after she survives a car accident, which kills her fiance and his sister.

“It was the pandemic, and it was time to write something and my own experience with grief is kind of what bubbled up and that’s what I wanted to write about”, he said.

“It was just kind of there in front of me and that seemed like the logical thing.”

Meanwhile Pugh, who also produced the film, praised Braff’s writing style, telling PA: “He’s very, very good at writing unbelievably serious life situations, whilst partnered with some amazingly human hilarious one liners and I think that is how we live.

“We do go through life with dark things that we need to face, and we also laugh along with our family or friends at the same time.

“It’s human to find humour in even the darkest of times.”

The actress also spoke about the preparatory work she undertook to portrayal the role of Allison, who becomes addicted to prescription drugs.

“We spoke to people, we did lots of research and really tried to make it as authentic and as real and as human as possible,” she said.

Pugh added: “The mental prep is asking and talking and making sure that you’re in the right conversations, making sure that you’re taking notes, understanding how people get into these situations how it’s not black and white, and this can happen to anyone.

“And actually, it’s more to do with the physicality that I felt was necessary, of studying how it hurts, how it actually hurts the body every single day. So I took a lot of seriousness in studying that.”

A Good Person is set for release on March 24.

